CSK Vs LSG, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 53 – Check Result

Thanks to Urvil's exploits and some sensible batting by Shivam Dube (15 not out off 7 balls) and Prashant Veer (17 not out off 12 balls), CSK chased down the target of 204 with four balls remaining

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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram run out by Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Urvil Patel batted brilliantly as CSK kept their play-off hopes alive with a five-wicket win over LSG

  • Lucknow Super Giants' hopes of qualifying for the top four are all but over with the defeat

  • Urvil reached his half-century in 13 balls to join current record holder Yashasvi Jaiswal

The swashbuckling Urvil Patel equalled the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history as Chennai Super Kings edged out Lucknow Super Kings by five wickets to keep their play-off hopes alive on Sunday.

Batting first, Josh Inglis played a sensational 85-run knock before CSK bowlers rallied to stop LSG at 203 for eight.

With the defeat, their eighth in 11 matches, LSG's play-off hopes went up in smoke.

A lot of credit for the CSK comeback must go to Jamie Overton (3/36), who took the big wickets of Inglis and Rishabh Pant in a space of three balls, before Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with an useful 43 off 25 balls.

Thanks to Urvil's exploits and some sensible batting by Shivam Dube (15 not out off 7 balls) and Prashant Veer (17 not out off 12 balls), CSK chased down the target of 204 with four balls remaining.

Dube sealed the issue for CSK with two successive sixes.

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Urvil, who blazed away to 65 in 23 balls with the help of eight sixes and two fours, reached his half-century in 13 balls to join current record holder Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sanju Samson provided the early momentum with a brisk 28, before Urvil unleashed a stunning assault on the LSG attack, targeting the likes of Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan while not sparing even seasoned campaigner such as Mohammed Shami.

Sent in at No.3, Urvil hammered three consecutive sixes off Avesh and went on to clobber 25 runs off Rathi, hitting three more maximums and a four.

He also went after India pacer Shami, blasting the bowler over his head for another huge hit over mid-wicket before completing his fifty with a single to the off-side.

After reaching his half-century, Urvil looked skyward and took out a piece of paper from his pocket with the line "This is for you Papa" written on it, turning a record-equalling feat into a deeply personal tribute for his father Mukesh Patel, who played a key role in developing him into a professional cricketer.

Alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played the supporting role perfectly, Urvil ensured CSK were firmly in command by the end of the 10 overs.

ALSO READ | CSK vs LSG, IPL 2026 Highlights

After that, Dube and Veer got the job done for CSK.

Earlier in the day, struggling at the bottom of the table and staring at an early exit, LSG came out all guns blazing in the powerplay as Inglis launched a brutal assault on the CSK bowlers to propel the visitors to 77 for no loss after five overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Inglis was the chief aggressor, racing to a whirlwind half-century off just 17 deliveries, while Mitchell Marsh (10) played the perfect supporting role at the other end as CSK's bowling attack struggled to contain the early onslaught.

Anshul Kamboj dismissed Marsh inside the powerplay but the assault continued unabated.

Akeal Hosein endured a torrid opening over, conceding 16 runs, with Inglis immediately taking the attack to the left-arm spinner through a couple of boundaries and a six.

Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul too came under severe pressure as the Australian wicketkeeper-batter continued to find the fence with remarkable ease.

With the ball coming nicely onto the bat on a humid Chennai afternoon, LSG maintained a run-rate in excess of 15 an over, putting CSK on the back foot early in a crucial contest for both sides.

CSK were 91 for one at the end of powerplay.

However, Noor Ahmad sent back Nicholas Pooran (1) with a googly and then Jamie Overton got the massive wicket of Inglis as the batter tried play the scoop shot but got a nick for Sanju Samson to take a good catch behind the stumps.

Inglis amassed 85 in just 33 balls, with the help of six maximums and 10 fours.

LSK skipper Rishabh Pant's woeful run with the bat continued as he perished after a scratchy 12-ball 15, an Overton delivery hitting the stumps after an edge to leave the visitors at 115 for four in the 10th over.

Aiden Markram was run out by Dewald Brevis for 10 as LSG slumped to 130 for five in the beginning of the 13th over.

Shahbaz and Himmat Singh (17) then added 50 runs for the sixth wicket to help LSG go past 200.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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