CSK Vs LSG, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 53 – Check Result

Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram run out by Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. Photo: AP

Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram run out by Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. Photo: AP