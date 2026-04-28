IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Leads Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Moves To Top Of Purple Cap Standings

RCB bowled out DC for only 75 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, chasing down the score in just 6.3 overs, impacting standings in orange and purple cap lists

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket during DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB bowlers dismantled DC batters in match 39 of IPL 2026

  • The result powered Bhuvneshwar Kumar to top of Purple Cap standings

  • Abhishek Sharma still holds the lead at the top of the Orange Cap standings

The lopsided encounter between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27, Monday, became one of the most statistically significant matches of the season. Defending champions RCB dismantled the hosts in a historic bowling display, bundling them out for just 75 runs in 16.3 overs.

The tone was set in the powerplay, where DC crumbled to 13/6—the lowest six-over total in IPL history. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were the architects of this carnage, movement and bounce leaving the DC batters searching for answers. RCB then raced to the target in just 6.3 overs, a result that significantly boosted their net run rate and shifted the balance of power in the individual award races.

Orange Cap Standings After Match 39

The Orange Cap race saw a missed opportunity for KL Rahul to reclaim the lead. Coming off a record-breaking unbeaten 152 in his previous game, the DC captain managed only 1 run before falling to Josh Hazlewood leaving his tally at 358 runs with a more measured strike rate of 185.49.

This stagnation allowed Abhishek Sharma to hold onto the summit. He keeps leading the table with 380 runs at a staggering strike rate of 212.29, consistently giving SRH explosive starts. While Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 23 not only secured the win for RCB but also made him the first player in history to reach 9,000 IPL runs. While his strike rate of 162.50 is the lowest in the top five, his role as the anchor for RCB has been vital for their recent resurgence.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy for the Rajasthan Royals, has maintained his third-place position with 357 runs in eight matches, boasting the highest strike rate among the leaders at a staggering 234.86.

Just behind him, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen has solidified his spot in the top five with 349 runs, averaging nearly 50 with a strike rate of 149.79. Both players have been instrumental in their teams' aggressive batting strategies this season, keeping the pressure on the current leader, Abhishek Sharma.

The top five is now separated by just 31 runs, with the upcoming fixtures likely to see frequent changes in the pecking order as the league stage intensifies.

Purple Cap Standings After Match 39

The Purple Cap standings witnessed the most dramatic shift, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar seizing the lead for the first time this season. His immaculate spell of 3/5 showcased vintage swing bowling, propelling him to 14 wickets and placing him ahead of Chennai’s Anshul Kamboj on economy.

Bhuvneshwar now boasts a tournament-best economy rate of 7.61, which proved decisive in leapfrogging the competition. Kamboj, despite also being on 14 wickets, currently sits in the second spot with a slightly higher economy rate of 8.56.

Josh Hazlewood’s match-winning 4/12 also helped him achieve a personal milestone of 50 wickets for RCB, though he currently sits just outside the top five. The dominance of seamers continues to be the theme of IPL 2026, with the top three wicket-takers all currently tied at 14 scalps each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga holds the third spot with 14 wickets, though his economy of 9.44 keeps him slightly behind the leaders in the tie-breaker. Jofra Archer and Prince Yadav follow closely with 13 wickets apiece.

Archer has been a model of consistency for the Rajasthan Royals with an economy rate of 8.03, while Prince Yadav has emerged as a breakout star for the Lucknow Super Giants, maintaining a similar economy of 8.07. The narrow margins between these top performers suggest that the lead for the Purple Cap could continue to swap hands after every match.

Q

Who currently holds the Orange Cap after the DC vs RCB match?

A

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma leads the race with 380 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 212.29.

Q

Who is the current leader in the Purple Cap standings?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the top spot with 14 wickets and a superior economy rate of 7.61.

Q

How did Virat Kohli’s ranking change after the match against Delhi Capitals?

A

Virat Kohli climbed to fourth place in the Orange Cap list with 351 runs, becoming the first player in IPL history to surpass the 9,000-run milestone.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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