IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Leads Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Moves To Top Of Purple Cap Standings

This stagnation allowed Abhishek Sharma to hold onto the summit. He keeps leading the table with 380 runs at a staggering strike rate of 212.29, consistently giving SRH explosive starts. While Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 23 not only secured the win for RCB but also made him the first player in history to reach 9,000 IPL runs. While his strike rate of 162.50 is the lowest in the top five, his role as the anchor for RCB has been vital for their recent resurgence.