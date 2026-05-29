IPL 2026: Why Players And Officials Can No Longer Use Smart Sunglasses?

The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit has banned smart sunglasses in Players and Match Officials Areas during IPL 2026
Smart eyewear was prohibited due to features such as live streaming, messaging, and audio/video calling
Players and support staff must deposit smart sunglasses with the Security Liaison Officer before entering restricted areas
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tightened its anti-corruption measures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by prohibiting the use of smart sunglasses inside designated player and match-official areas. The move comes amid growing concerns over wearable technology capable of transmitting information in real time.
According to a fresh advisory issued by the Board's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU), players, support staff, and match officials are no longer permitted to carry or use such devices within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). The decision is the latest in a series of steps aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the tournament as the IPL heads into its business end.
Why Have Smart Sunglasses Been Banned?
The ACSU's concern stems from the increasingly sophisticated capabilities of modern smart eyewear. Unlike traditional sunglasses, several commercially available models now support live streaming, text messaging, and even audio and video calls through Wi-Fi or mobile data connections. The Board noted in its advisory that such devices are classified under the PMOA Minimum Standards as both communication devices and audio/video recording devices.
"Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'," the advisory stated as per PTI.
As a result, players and officials have been instructed to deposit smart sunglasses with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO) before entering restricted areas on match days, alongside mobile phones and smartwatches. The BCCI also warned that failure to comply could attract disciplinary action under IPL regulations.
BCCI Continues Crackdown On Security Violations
The latest directive follows a season in which the Board has repeatedly reinforced security and anti-corruption protocols. Earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals staff member Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh and issued a warning after being seen using a mobile phone in the team dugout during a match.
The BCCI has also implemented stricter off-field regulations throughout IPL 2026. These include restrictions on late-night outings without security clearance and limitations on visitors in team hotels. The measures were introduced to minimize potential security risks and reduce opportunities for unauthorized interactions around players and team personnel.
With technology evolving rapidly, the Board appears determined to stay ahead of any potential threats. The ban on smart sunglasses is another indication that the IPL's anti-corruption framework is adapting to modern communication tools, ensuring that player and match-official areas remain secure throughout the tournament.