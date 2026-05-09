DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Summary of this article
KKR beat DC by 8 wickets in match 51 of IPL 2026
Finn Allen was awarded 'Player of the Match'
This was KKR fourth successive win in IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders' resurgence continued as they annihilated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. It's their 4th win in a row, and they're now gradually moving upwards in their journey from bottom to mid-table with an aspiration of making it into the top four back of their minds.
Finn Allen - Player Of The Match
Finn Allen was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his unbeaten century off just 49 balls that propelled KKR's chase with 8 wickets and 34 balls to spare.
The Kiwi opener looked a bit subdued at the start, in contrast to his ultra-aggressive style as KKR lost two early wickets in an uncanny manner while chasing 143 runs on a tricky Delhi pitch.
He got to his half-century in 32 balls, but once he got comfortable with the nature of the pitch, the White Ferns opener unleashed himself on the DC spinners and took them apart by smashing sixes to all parts of the ground.
Allen completed the 50 to 100 run mark in just 15 balls and finished the chase in just 14.2 overs. He blasted five boundaries and ten sixes during the course of his innings. It was his first IPL century, and he became only the fourth KKR batter to score a century in this league.
The nonchalant manner in which he took on DC bowlers reminded fans of his scintillating hundred, which he scored in the T20 World Cup semi-final just two months ago to eliminate a strong South African side from the tournament.
KKR Spin Web Chokes DC Middle Order
In the first innings, DC were off to a strong start with 74/1 under 8 overs. Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka played a breezy 50-run knock off 29 balls to get the hosts off in style.
However, from that stage, KKR spinners weave their magic, and DC lose wickets in quick succession, including that of Nissanka. The visitors not only picked consistent wickets but also choked DC's run-rate, which resulted in only 43 runs being scored between 7 and 15 overs.
Only Ashutosh Sharma could show fight in the middle-order, who scored 39 runs off 28 balls to give some impetus to DC's innings towards the end to take them to a respectable total of 142/8 in 20 overs.
Who was the 'Player of the Match' in DC vs KKR match?
Finn Allen was the 'Player of the Match' in DC vs KKR IPL match.
Who won the match 51 between DC and KKR in IPL 2026?
KKR beat DC by 8 wickets in match 51 of IPL 2026.