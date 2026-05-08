DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century

DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen smashed 10 sixes in his 49-ball century as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8

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Vikas Patwal
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Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Finn Allen blasts 49-ball century to take KKR home against DC

  • The Kiwi opener hit 5 fours and 10 sixes during his innings

  • This was KKR's fourth consecutive win of the season

Finn Allen slammed a unbeaten 49-ball century to led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an emphatic victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8.

The Kiwi opener slammed five fours and ten sixes to bring up his first century of the IPL. He became only the fourth KKR batter to hit a ton in the IPL:

Hundreds for KKR in IPL

158*(73) Brendon McCullum vs RCB Bengaluru 2008

104(51) Venkatesh Iyer vs MI Wankhede 2023

109(56) Sunil Narine vs RR Kolkata 2024

100*(47) Finn Allen vs DC Delhi 2026

KKR started the tricky chase of 143 on a positive note, but two freaky dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane (13) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (1) in quick succession left them reeling at 34/2 in 5 overs.

However, it didn't faze Finn Allen, who first stabilised KKR's innings by batting sensibly along with Cameron Green, but after the halfway mark of the second innings, the Kiwi batter unleashed himself and put on an exhibition of sixes in Delhi.

Allen smashed Kuldeep Yadav for two sixes in the 12th over and followed it by hitting three sixes off the subsequent over of Vipraj Nigam. He then took apart Yadav again in the 14th over, hitting him for two sixes.

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Mukesh Kumar bowled the inconsequential 15th over, and Fin Allen blasted a six off his second ball to get to his ton, thus taking KKR over the line in style with 8 wickets in hand and 34 balls to spare.

Check out the highlights of the match here.

DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Remaining Matches

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs KKR (Raipur)

May 16: KKR vs Gujarat Titans (Kolkata)

May 20: KKR vs Mumbai Indians (Kolkata)

May 24: KKR vs Delhi Capitals (Kolkata)

KKR Spinners Strangulate DC Middle-Order

Earlier in the first innings, DC at one stage were crusing at 80/2 in 10 overs. However, once Pathum Nissanka fell after scoring 50 off 29 balls, KKR spinners came into their own and weaved their spin web to choke DC batter.

KKR gave only 43 runs in between the 7th and 15th over and dismissed four batters. This was the lowest middle over score of this season. The wicket was assisting the spinners and the spin trio of KKR made full use of the conditions to restrict DC to just 142/8 in 20 overs.

Q

How many runs did Finn Allen scored against DC?

A

Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten hundred off 49 balls against DC.

Q

How many sixes did Finn Allen hit during his innings against DC?

A

Finn Allen blasted 10 sixes in his 100 not out innings of 49 balls against DC.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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