DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. AP Photo/Manish Swarup