DC Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 51 – Check Result

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, left, is congratulated by teammate Cameron Green for completing his century during their Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, left, is congratulated by teammate Cameron Green for completing his century during their Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)