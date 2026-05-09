DC Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 51 – Check Result

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets after restricting them to 142/8, before Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls to seal KKR’s fourth straight win

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
DC Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 51
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, left, is congratulated by teammate Cameron Green for completing his century during their Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets after restricting them to 142/8 despite a fifty from Pathum Nissanka

  • Finn Allen blasted an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls as KKR chased down the target in just 14.2 overs

  • KKR registered their fourth straight win, while DC’s playoff hopes took a massive hit

Kolkata Knight Riders' spinners strangled Delhi Capitals with a ruthless choke before Finn Allen unleashed a brutal six-hitting exhibition to power the visitors to a comfortable eight-wicket win and reignite their IPL playoff hopes on Friday.

DC Vs KKR Highlights

The spin trio of Anukul Roy (2/31), Sunil Narine (1/17) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/28), stifled Delhi's batting line-up, restricting them to a modest 142 for 8 despite a sparkling 29-ball 50 from Pathum Nissanka.

Impact substitute Allen then produced a fearless knock at the top. The Kiwi hit an astonishing 10 sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 47-ball 100 as KKR chased down the target on 14.2 overs.

The win, KKR's fourth on trot, catapulted them to seventh place while the loss, DC's seventh in 11 games this season, has all but killed their chances of making the playoffs.

Defending a below-par total, Delhi desperately searched for early breakthroughs and briefly found hope through moments of fortune.

Ajinkya Rahane was run out after the ball brushed Mitchell Starc's fingertips onto the stumps at the non-striker's end, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi was undone when the ball flicked his glove and rolled back onto the stumps.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, left, is congratulated by teammate Cameron Green for completing his century during their Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
DC Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2026: Finn Allen Smashes 47-Ball Century As Knight Riders Thump Capitals By 8 Wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. - APN Photo/Manish Swarup
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win
Kolkata Knight Riders will be slightly ahead of Delhi Capitals in match 51 of IPL 2026. - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
DC Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match
Related Content

But Allen's fearless strokeplay ensured KKR never lost sight of the chase as he dismantled the DC attack with clean hitting and aggressive intent.

Earlier, if it wasn't for Ashutosh Sharma's 39 off 28 balls which was laced with three boundaries and as many sixes, DC would have struggled to even cross the 100-run mark.

KKR's pacers complemented the spinners superbly, with Kartik Tyagi (2/25), Vaibhav Arora (1/29) and Cameron Green (1/12) striking at key moments to ensure Delhi never found sustained rhythm.

Asked to bat, Nissanka (50) and KL Rahul (23) provided Delhi a fluent start, with the Sri Lankan taking the aggressive route early, striking the innings' first boundary and six.

KKR, however, showed complete faith in their spin resources from the outset, handing the ball to Roy and Narine inside the powerplay.

Though the Delhi openers negotiated the challenge well initially, the pressure steadily mounted as the spinners dried up the boundaries post the powerplay.

Once Tyagi and Green removed Rahul and Nitish Rana (8) in quick succession, KKR unleashed their spin stranglehold in full force.

Chakravarthy turned the screws with a suffocating three-run over spell, forcing the batters into riskier options.

Narine then struck immediately after returning to the attack, dismissing Sameer Rizvi, who miscued a sweep straight to deep midwicket.

Nissanka briefly resisted, bringing up his fifty with a crisp boundary through extra cover, but Roy outfoxed him off the very next delivery as the batter was stumped trying to break free.

Roy then compounded Delhi's misery by bamboozling Tristan Stubbs in the same over, triggering another collapse as DC lost four wickets in the middle overs while KKR's spinners completely strangled the innings.

Ashutosh finally broke the 38-ball boundary drought with a six. He followed it up with back-to-back boundaries to collect 16 runs off the 17th over before adding another six and a four.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Axar Patel Jumps Elimination Gun; Fake Ticket-Sellers Arrested

  2. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win

  4. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century

  5. RR Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Rampaging Titans Take On Faltering Royals In A High-Voltage Mid-Table Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 08, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  3. How Samik Bhattacharya Became BJP's Trump Card In Urban Bengal

  4. Majority Drama In Tamil Nadu: Why Governor Delayed Vijay’s Swearing-In Ceremony

  5. 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Staff At Private School In Delhi’s Janakpuri

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  3. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

  4. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  5. Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

Latest Stories

  1. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  2. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  3. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps

  4. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  5. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  6. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  7. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  8. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority