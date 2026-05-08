DC Vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Look To Extend Momentum Against Faltering Capitals
DC Vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-stakes clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. Check out the live score and play-by-play highlights of the match here
Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 51 of IPL 2026 on May 8. | Photo: AP
DC Vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. DC have lost four out of their last five matches and are languishing at the seventh spot in the points table with only 8 points from ten matches. On the other hand, KKR, on the other hand, are riding high on a three-match winning streak. However, it's still a long way to go for them as the five straight losses at the start has hampered their campaign severely and it would be an extraordinary effort if KKR could pull off a playoff heist from here. Check out the live score and play-by-play highlights of the match here.
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DC Vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match Details: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Date & Time: May 8, 7:30 PM IST
Standings: DC (7th), KKR (8th)
DC Vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 51 of IPL 2026 between DC and KKR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.