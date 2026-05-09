DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders' Playoff Qualification Scenarios After Win Against Delhi Capitals

DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders demolished Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to register their fourth win successive win of the season

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DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Qualification Scenarios
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, left, is congratulated by teammate Cameron Green for completing his century during their Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR beat DC by 8 wickets in match 52 of IPL 2026

  • Finn Allen struck a 49-ball hundred to take KKR over the line against DC

  • KKR have to win their remaining four matches to book a sure shot place in the playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) crushed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets with 34 balls to spare in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8.

KKR chased down the 143-run target in under 15 overs from 35/2 in 5 overs on the back of a scintillating 49-ball ton by Finn Allen. They started the season on an abysmal note and were winless till the sixth match but since then they've won their last four consecutive matches and are sitting at the seventh position in the standings with 9 points in 10 matches.

In the first innings, KKR spinners pulled things back in the middle and restricted DC to a sub-par total of 142/8 in 20 overs from 75/2 in 8 overs. They gave only 43 runs in the overs between 7 and 15 (lowest in the season) and picked up four wickets to break the flow of Delhi's innings, leaving too much to do for the batters in the death overs.

In the second, DC got off to a lucky start and got two wickets of KKR early early but Allen and Cameron Green forged an unbeaten 3rd wicket stand of 116-runs to get their side a comfortable 8-wicket win.

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DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win
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DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Knight Riders' Remaining Matches

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs KKR (Raipur)

May 16: KKR vs Gujarat Titans (Kolkata)

May 20: KKR vs Mumbai Indians (Kolkata)

May 24: KKR vs Delhi Capitals (Kolkata)

With 9 points in 10 matches and four league matches remaining, KKR can get into the playoffs under two circumstances (assuming neither of their matches gets washed out):

i) If KKR manages to win all their remaining four league matches, they'll book a sure-shot berth in the playoffs.

ii) If KKR lose one and win all the other three league matches, then they'll be stuck at 15 points. Under this scenario, their fate won't be in their own hands, and they would have to hope that other results go in their favor and no other four teams reach 16 points or above.

Q

Who won in the match between DC and KKR?

A

KKR thrashed DC by 8 wickets in match 52 of IPL 2026.

Q

How can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

A

KKR can qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs if they win either three or all their remaining league matches

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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