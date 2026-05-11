IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Tops Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Surges Ahead In Purple Cap Standings

Purple Cap Standings After Match 54

Anshul Kamboj took two wickets, that took his tally to 19 wickets in 11 matches but Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4/23 saw him climb to the summit of the Purple Cap list, with 21 wickets at an average of 15.29. The 36-year-old RCB bowler also hit a six off the final over, to take his side over the line in a tense finish against MI.