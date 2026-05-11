IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Tops Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Surges Ahead In Purple Cap Standings

Summary of this article
RCB and CSK registered victories against basement teams, MI and LSG, respectively
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the current holder of the Purple Cap
Klaasen tops the most run-getter list in IPL 2026
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 featured two games on Sunday, May 10 with Chennai Super Kings in action against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the first game, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side defeated LSG, thanks to a blistering half-century by Urvil Patel.
Set a target of 204 for victory, Urvil Patel smashed a record-equaling 13-ball 50 as CSK romped to a five-wicket win over LSG at the Chepauk. Patel was out for 65 runs off 23 deliveries, including eight sixes, in a high-scoring game where both teams topped 200.
Patel scored his first IPL half-century as CSK finished with 208-5 in 19.2 overs in reply to Lucknow’s 203-8.
In the other match, RCB restricted MI to 166 in 20 overs with Tilak Varma scoring an impressive 57. However, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wily bowling that helped RCB as the he scalped four wickets to keep the MI batters at bay.
In reply, Deepak Chahar’s 2-33 and Corbin Bosch’s 4-26 had RCB in trouble but, helped by Krunal Pandya scored a sensational 46-ball 73 as the holders went top of the IPL 2026 standings with a two-wicket win in Raipur. Pandya took Bengaluru from 39-3 to 149-7 on a day when bowlers dominated in Raipur.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 54
Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson failed to fire on an eventful Sunday as Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen kept his top spot in the Orange Cap list with 494 runs from 11 matches. The South African batter has a remarkable strike rate of 157.32 and his teammate Abhishek Sharma is second on the list with 475 runs.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 54
Anshul Kamboj took two wickets, that took his tally to 19 wickets in 11 matches but Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4/23 saw him climb to the summit of the Purple Cap list, with 21 wickets at an average of 15.29. The 36-year-old RCB bowler also hit a six off the final over, to take his side over the line in a tense finish against MI.