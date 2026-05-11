Kerala Blasters 3-1 Mohammedan Sporting, ISL: Francu And Yoke Inspire Stunning Comeback Victory In Kochi
Kerala Blasters staged a brilliant comeback to defeat Mohammedan Sporting 3-1 in their ISL 2025-26 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. Mohammedan stunned the home crowd first when Mahitosh Roy scored a sensational long-range screamer in the 42nd minute, but the lead lasted only two minutes as Francisco Feuillassier calmly slotted home the equaliser before half-time. Kerala completely dominated the second half with Kevin Yoke controlling the tempo and creating chances regularly. Victor Bertomeu put the hosts ahead with a powerful header in the 58th minute before Sreekuttan M S sealed the victory with a composed finish in the 74th minute. Mohammedan’s miserable evening worsened further after Amarjit Singh Kiyam was sent off late in the game.
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