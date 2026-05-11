Kerala Blasters 3-1 Mohammedan Sporting, ISL: Francu And Yoke Inspire Stunning Comeback Victory In Kochi

Kerala Blasters staged a brilliant comeback to defeat Mohammedan Sporting 3-1 in their ISL 2025-26 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. Mohammedan stunned the home crowd first when Mahitosh Roy scored a sensational long-range screamer in the 42nd minute, but the lead lasted only two minutes as Francisco Feuillassier calmly slotted home the equaliser before half-time. Kerala completely dominated the second half with Kevin Yoke controlling the tempo and creating chances regularly. Victor Bertomeu put the hosts ahead with a powerful header in the 58th minute before Sreekuttan M S sealed the victory with a composed finish in the 74th minute. Mohammedan’s miserable evening worsened further after Amarjit Singh Kiyam was sent off late in the game.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match-
Kerala Blasters players celebrate during the ISL 2025-26 match against Mohammedan Sporting in Kochi. | Photo: Special Arrangement
1/6
Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match-Francisco Feuillassier
Francisco Feuillassier celebrates after scoring for Kerala Blasters against Mohammedan Sporting in Kochi. | Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match-
Action from the Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2025-26 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. | Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match-
Kerala Blasters players celebrate a goal during the ISL 2025-26 clash against Mohammedan Sporting in Kochi. | Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match-Kevin Yoke
Kevin Yoke of Kerala Blasters in action against Mohammedan Sporting during the ISL 2025-26 match in Kochi. | Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match-
Mohammedan Sporting players celebrate a goal against Kerala Blasters during the ISL 2025-26 match in Kochi. | Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match-
Action from the Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2025-26 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. | Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL's 'Discipline Problem': Code Of Conduct Breaches Test BCCI's Resolve

  2. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh's Lead Crosses 100 As Pakistan Toil Hard In Dhaka

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Tops Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Surges Ahead In Purple Cap Standings

  4. IPL 2026 Playoffs: Two Teams Eliminated - Check Latest Indian Premier League Points Table

  5. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Pics: Vijay Takes Oath, Scripts Tamil Nadu Political History

  2. PM Modi Asks Indians To Use Less Petrol, Skip Foreign Trips And Avoid Buying Gold Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  4. Who Is S. Keerthana? Tamil Nadu’s Young TVK Minister From Sivakasi

  5. Congress Delays Kerala CM Decision As Factional Faultlines Resurface

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak Sparks Global Concern: Should India Be Worried?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Putin Says Ukraine War 'Coming to an End' as New Ceasefire Takes Effect

Latest Stories

  1. EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play

  2. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

  3. Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

  4. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh's Lead Crosses 100 As Pakistan Toil Hard In Dhaka

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  6. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  7. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  8. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges