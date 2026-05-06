French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

Top tennis players including World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka say they are “deeply disappointed” with their share of Grand Slam revenues and have even raised the possibility of a boycott ahead of the Roland Garros starting May 24

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French Open Prize Money Row Explained: Jannik Sinner Aryna Sabalenka Low Revenue Share
French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained File Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff along with other top players questioned French Open prize money despite a 10% rise to €61.7 million

  • Players’ Monday statement said their share of tournament revenue is declining as overall earnings grow

  • By Tuesday, Aryna Sabalenka and other leading players raised the possibility of a boycott if their demands are not met

This year’s Roland Garros build-up is seeing boycott chants from top players including Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, just weeks after organisers in April announced about a 10% rise in prize money for the 2026 edition to €61.7 million, up €5.3 million from last year. But why are top tennis stars fighting over increased prize money?

On Monday, leading players including Sinner and Sabalenka issued a joint statement criticising the Grand Slam prize money structure, calling it part of a wider dispute with tournament organisers.

By Tuesday, Aryna Sabalenka had raised the possibility of a boycott alongside several other players if their concerns are not addressed.

At the centre of the dispute is not the rise in prize money itself, but the share of revenues allocated to players. While tournament earnings continue to grow, players argue their percentage cut has declined, meaning they are receiving a smaller portion of the value they help generate.

In the 2026 edition, the prize pool stands at €61.7 million, with singles champions earning €2.8 million and first-round losers receiving €87,000.

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The issue has been building for more than a year. In March 2025, a group of 20 leading ATP and WTA players wrote to the heads of the four Grand Slam tournaments, requesting higher prize money along with improved input in decisions affecting the sport, including player welfare, pensions and representation.

According to the players, those proposals have not received a response.

Tensions have now escalated further, with leading names openly discussing the possibility of collective action, including a boycott, if no progress is made on their demands.

Players’ Statement On Prize Money Dispute

In a statement released on Monday, the players said: “According to tournament officials, Roland Garros generated 395 million euros in revenue in 2025, a 14% year-on-year increase, yet prize money rose by just 5.4%, reducing players’ share of revenue to 14.3%. With estimated revenues of over 400 million euros for this year’s tournament, prize money as a percentage of revenue will likely still be less than 15%, far short of the 22% that players have requested to bring the Grand Slams into line with the ATP and WTA Combined 1000 events.”

The players also said they had raised concerns beyond prize money, adding that they have asked for stronger representation in decision-making structures, along with improved health coverage and pension systems from Grand Slam organisers.

The statement further read: “While other major international sports are modernizing governance, aligning stakeholders, and building long-term value, the Grand Slams remain resistant to change. The absence of player consultation and the continued lack of investment in player welfare reflect a system that does not adequately represent the interests of those who are central to the sport's success.”

The signatories include leading names from both tours.

Women: Sabalenka, Gauff, Swiatek, Pegula, Keys, Paolini, Navarro, Zheng Qinwen, Badosa and Andreeva.

Men: Sinner, Zverev, Alcaraz, Fritz, Ruud, Medvedev, Rublev, Tsitsipas and De Minaur.

What Is French Open 2026 Prize Money Issue?

For the 2026 edition, the total prize pool at Roland Garros stands at €61.7 million, with singles champions earning €2.8 million and first-round losers receiving €87,000. Doubles and mixed doubles events also form part of the overall payout structure.

Despite the increase in absolute figures, players argue that their share of total tournament revenue continues to decline. They estimate it will remain below 15%, compared to 15.5% in 2024 and 14.9% projected for 2026, despite rising revenues year on year.

How Does It Compare To Other Sports?

Players have pointed to other sporting structures to underline their argument. ATP and WTA 1000-level events typically distribute around 22% of revenue to players.

In contrast, major U.S. leagues such as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball operate closer to a 50% revenue-sharing model between players and leagues.

Global tournaments like the FIFA World Cup also distribute large-scale prize money, with $871 million set for 2026, alongside additional guaranteed payments for participation and preparation.

Q

When is French Open 2026 starting?

A

The 2026 Roland Garros is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with the main draw matches. The tournament runs until the men’s singles final on June 7, 2026.

Q

Where is French Open 2026 played?

A

The French Open (Roland-Garros) will be played at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, on outdoor clay courts.

Q

Why is the French Open called Roland Garros?

A

The Roland Garros is named after Roland Garros, a French aviation pioneer and World War I pilot, in whose honour the stadium in Paris was named. The tournament adopted the name from the venue, Stade Roland Garros, where it has been held since 1928.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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