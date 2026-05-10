Sri Lankan President Congratulates Vijay, Highlights Tamil Nadu’s Historic Ties With Sri Lanka

Dissanayake said Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are “connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations” and expressed hope for stronger India-Sri Lanka cooperation.

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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Photo: AP
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  • Anura Kumara Dissanayake congratulated Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and highlighted the deep cultural and historical ties between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

  • Vijay, founder-chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, was sworn in as Chief Minister in Chennai by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday underscored the long-standing historical and cultural relationship between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka while congratulating actor-turned-politician Chandrasekar Vijay on taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

In a post on social media, Dissanayake said Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are "connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations”.

“Our future holds immense economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build ever closer ties and a stronger partnership,” he said.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on May 10, 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai. - | Photo: @TVKVijayHQ-Offl/YT via PTI
In Pics: Vijay Takes Oath, Scripts Tamil Nadu Political History

BY Photo Webdesk

The Sri Lankan President added that he looked forward to working with Vijay within the framework of the India-Sri Lanka partnership towards “greater prosperity and progress”.

“The people of Sri Lanka join me in wishing you and the people of Tamil Nadu every success,” he added.

Tamils constitute nearly 18 per cent of Sri Lanka’s population and are the island nation’s largest ethnic minority. The community comprises two principal groups — Sri Lankan Tamils, who account for around 13 per cent of the population, and Indian Tamils, descendants of plantation workers brought during British rule, who make up roughly 5 per cent. Most of them reside in the Northern and Eastern provinces of the country.

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Vijay, founder-chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony held in Chennai.

(with PTI inputs)

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