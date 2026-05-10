Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Summary of this article
C Joseph Vijay will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday morning
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar approved a nine-member Cabinet, including one woman minister, S Keerthana
The TVK government marks the first non-Dravidian party to form government in the state, ending the long dominance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
On Sunday, TVK chief and its Legislature Party Leader C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath administered the oath of office and secrecy in a colourful ceremony held at the Nehru Stadium here.
Unlike other ministers in the departing DMK regime, Vijay took the oath of office as chief minister in the name of God amid continuous "whistling" by TVK cadres and in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The AIADMK and the DMK have always dominated the state; this event represents the first non-Dravidian party to constitute the administration.
According to a statement from the Lok Bhavan, Arlekar has accepted CM-designate Vijay's recommendation for the appointment of nine ministers.
The new Cabinet comprises a woman minister S Keerthana.
The newly appointed Chief Minister thanked Congress, VCK, Left parties for extending support to TVK to form government. Additionally he claimed that TVK won because of children persuading their families to vote for them.
In his first address, Vijay stated that he was not from any royal lineage and won because the people of the state welcomed, accepted him.
He also accused the previous DMK government of 'burdening' state with Rs 10 lakh crore debt. Promising not to deceive people with false promises, the Chief Minister said he thinks of releasing white paper on state finances, be transparent and go forward.
Vijay signed the first file for 200 units free electricity for domestic consumers and a file for special force for women's safety.
PM Modi congratulated Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM, says Centre will keep working with state govt to improve people's lives
"C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister-designate, has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers on May 9. The Governor has approved the recommendation regarding the appointment of the ministers," the release said.
In addition to K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana, and K T Prabhu, Arlekar is anticipated to administer the oath of office to Vijay's new Cabinet, which consists of ministers "Bussy" N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, and K A Sengottaiyan.
Vijay is expected to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly through a vote of confidence on or before May 13.