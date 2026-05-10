Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

On Sunday, TVK chief and its Legislature Party Leader C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath administered the oath of office and secrecy in a colourful ceremony held at the Nehru Stadium here.



Unlike other ministers in the departing DMK regime, Vijay took the oath of office as chief minister in the name of God amid continuous "whistling" by TVK cadres and in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



The AIADMK and the DMK have always dominated the state; this event represents the first non-Dravidian party to constitute the administration.



According to a statement from the Lok Bhavan, Arlekar has accepted CM-designate Vijay's recommendation for the appointment of nine ministers.