Karti Chidambaram hails Vijay as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam debut stuns Tamil Nadu, points to hung House

Congress MP’s praise comes as TVK surge unsettles Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, opens door to post-poll negotiations

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PTI
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TN polls: TVK leader Vijay Joseph campaigns
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Karti Chidambaram congratulates Vijay on TVK’s “spectacular” debut performance in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

  • Trends suggest a hung Assembly, with TVK falling just short of a majority mark.

  • TVK may need support from Congress and smaller parties if it avoids alliances with DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay on the "spectacular electoral success" of TVK on debut in Tamil Nadu.

Significantly, in the run-up to the assembly polls, a section of Tamil Nadu Congress leaders wanted their party to tie up with TVK but the party leadership went with the alliance with DMK which has been handed a drubbing at the hands of the TVK.

"Congratulations @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ on a spectacular electoral success on debut. Bravo!" Karti Chidambaram, the MP from Sivaganga, said on X.

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First-Day First Hit: Vijay Makes Blockbuster Political Debut

BY Ainnie Arif

According to the trends and leads, it seems that Tamil Nadu is headed for a hung House and the TVK could remain shy of a few seats of the majority mark.

In that case, the TVK may require support from the Congress and other small players in the state to reach the majority mark if it decides to stay away from the DMK and the AIADMK, its main rivals in the polls.

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. - | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK
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