Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over Remarks Against Trisha Krishnan

Thanjavur police detained Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.
The detention followed formal complaints filed by Chief Minister Vijay's party, TVK, with the police and the National Commission for Women.
Stalin allegedly made offensive, double-meaning remarks directed at actor Trisha Krishnan during a DMK youth wing protest on Monday.
Police detained Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 following formal complaints regarding offensive comments allegedly directed at actor Trisha Krishnan. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's party TVK filed the grievances with the police and the National Commission for Women.
The detention stems from remarks Stalin delivered during a DMK youth wing protest on Monday, August 3, 2026, alongside leaders of the party's alliance partners. The demonstration in Thanjavur was organised to oppose the construction of the Mekedatu Dam.
The Controversial Remarks
During his Monday address on the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka, audience members began chanting the actor's name. Stalin paused, smiled and responded with a statement referencing the Cauvery river project, prompting his supporters to cheer and hoot. TVK accused Stalin of making "double-meaning" remarks with a bad connotation regarding Trisha.
He told the crowd: "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there." He immediately smirked after commenting. He subsequently said the statement strictly referred to the Cauvery River.
The remark has also been translated differently by multiple observers. Alternate translations include "Water comes or not, the water should come", and "Even if water doesn't come to our place, water must reach there. That's all he cares about".
Political Backlash Intensifies
Rival politicians swiftly condemned the incident. TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan labelled the behaviour as disgusting and accused the DMK leadership of degrading political standards.
"Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan," Charan told ANI.
MDMK Principal Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Durai Vaiko also criticised the speech.
"The issue was about Cauvery and the sufferings of the Tamil Nadu farmers...It goes against women. I condemn it. It was not a stage to settle personal scores," Vaiko told ANI.
Public Outrage Explodes
Social media platforms witnessed immediate backlash against the DMK leader. Users on X heavily criticised his conduct during a political agitation.
One user accused Stalin of staging a "theatrical farce". The post read: "Udhayanidhi, who spoke irrelevant double-entendre words that were vulgar and indecent about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men, staging a so-called farmers' struggle as a theatrical farce!"
Another user questioned his political decorum. "Is all this looking good to you, @Udhaystalin anna, as an opposition leader? Are you going to stoop this low?" the user wrote on X.