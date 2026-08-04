Phuket-Delhi Air India Flight Hits Turbulence Mid-Air, Several Sustain Minor Injuries

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe mid-air turbulence, briefly losing 300 feet in altitude, leaving 10 passengers and crew with minor injuries

File Photo
Air India Flight Faces Turbulence File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Air India flight briefly lost 300 feet after encountering severe turbulence.

  • Ten passengers and crew sustained minor injuries; aircraft landed safely in Delhi.

An Air India flight operating from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence while cruising on 4 August, causing the aircraft to briefly lose around 300 feet in altitude. Flight AI2379 landed safely in the national capital, and all passengers and crew disembarked without further incident, as per moneycontrol.

At least 10 people, including passengers and crew members, sustained minor injuries during the turbulence. Air India said there were no serious injuries.

An Air India spokesperson said a small number of those requiring medical assessment had been taken to a medical facility at the airport as a precaution.

"A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel," the spokesperson said.

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Investigation Underway

The airline said it is coordinating with aviation regulators as part of the review into the turbulence-related incident.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," the spokesperson added.

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