Prashant Kishor: The Election Strategist Who Finally Entered The Ballot

Prashant Kishor made his electoral debut from Bihar’s BJP stronghold of Bankipur.
The former strategist built his reputation through campaigns for several major parties.
He launched Jan Suraaj to offer an alternative to Bihar’s established alliances.
Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor has gained a significant lead by over 6000 votes over BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha as the counting of vote is underway for Bankipur by-elections.
The RJD’s Rekha Gupta was in third place after 12 rounds of counting, accronding to the earlier trends projected by Elecation Commission of India.
With 30 rounds scheduled, the trend remained provisional, but the early lead gave Kishor’s first election as a candidate the dramatic opening he had sought.
From Political Consultant To Politician
Kishor’s route into politics differed from that of most first-time candidates. Before becoming associated with elections, he worked in public health, including with the United Nations. He entered Indian political campaigning in the early 2010s and later built organisations such as Citizens for Accountable Governance and the Indian Political Action Committee, better known as I-PAC.
His move from advising leaders to seeking votes was gradual. Kishor joined the JD(U) and served as its national vice-president before being expelled from the party in 2020. After the Trinamool Congress’s victory in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, he announced that he was leaving professional election management. The next phase of his career centred on Bihar, not as a consultant hired for one campaign, but as the builder of his own political organisation.
The Campaigns That Made Prashant Kishor Famous
Kishor first drew national attention through Narendra Modi’s campaigns in Gujarat and the 2014 Lok Sabha election. His team was associated with initiatives such as “Chai Pe Charcha” and a campaign model that combined political branding, technology, data and volunteer mobilisation.
He subsequently worked with Nitish Kumar during the 2015 Bihar election, Amarinder Singh in Punjab, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in Delhi, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu.
Campaigns associated with him included “Phir Se, Nitish Kumar”, “Coffee with Captain”, “Didi Ke Bolo” and “Banglar Gorbo Mamata”.
Those assignments made Kishor one of India’s best-known political consultants.
Why He Launched Jan Suraaj
Kishor began the Jan Suraaj padyatra from West Champaran on October 2, 2022, presenting it as an effort to understand Bihar’s problems and build a new political alternative. After travelling more than 3,000 kilometres, the campaign was formally converted into the Jan Suraaj Party on October 2, 2024.
The party placed education and employment at the centre of its programme, alongside governance, migration, corruption and economic opportunity. Yet its first statewide electoral test ended badly. Jan Suraaj contested 238 constituencies in the 2025 Bihar election but won none, with 236 candidates forfeiting their deposits. Kishor later accepted responsibility for the setback.
Bankipur therefore became an opportunity to reset the project through a concentrated, candidate-led contest.
Why Bankipur Became His Electoral Debut
Bankipur was hardly a safe launchpad. The BJP has held the seat, including its earlier Patna West form, in every election since 1995. Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha represented it before his son, Nitin Nabin, won five consecutive terms.
In 2025, Nabin defeated the RJD candidate by 51,936 votes, while Jan Suraaj’s Vandana Kumari finished third with 7,717 votes.
The bypoll was called after Nabin resigned after he was elected as BJP National President and moved to the Rajya Sabha. Kishor framed his decision to contest as a challenge to Bihar’s established voting patterns.
“When people start their electoral politics, they look for safe seats for themselves. I am doing the opposite,” Kishor told ANI, arguing that voters must look beyond caste and religion.
What Victory Or Defeat Would Mean
A victory would give Jan Suraaj its first Assembly seat and allow Kishor to argue that the party has recovered from its 2025 rout. Winning a constituency where the BJP secured more than 62 per cent of the vote only months earlier would also become evidence that his organisation can convert campaign attention into votes.
A defeat would not carry a single meaning. A close second could still establish Kishor as a direct political challenger and strengthen Jan Suraaj’s organisation in urban Bihar. A distant loss, however, would revive doubts about whether his reputation as a strategist can translate into an independent voter base.
Either way, Bankipur marks the point at which Prashant Kishor stopped being judged mainly by the campaigns he designed and began being judged by the votes cast in his own name.