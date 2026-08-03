Prashant Kishor: The Election Strategist Who Finally Entered The Ballot

His move from advising leaders to seeking votes was gradual. Kishor joined the JD(U) and served as its national vice-president before being expelled from the party in 2020. After the Trinamool Congress’s victory in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, he announced that he was leaving professional election management. The next phase of his career centred on Bihar, not as a consultant hired for one campaign, but as the builder of his own political organisation.