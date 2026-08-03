Who Is Judge Anu Grover Baliga? Delhi Judge Transferred From Fast-Track Paper Leak Court

Judge Anu Grover Baliga was transferred days after heading Delhi’s paper leak court.
The reshuffle involved 138 judicial officers and moved her to an NIA court.
She has previously handled CBI, narcotics, commercial and mediation-related judicial assignments.
Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga has been transferred less than a week after taking charge of the designated fast-track court for paper leak cases, as part of a reshuffle involving 138 judicial officers.
The Delhi High Court’s transfer order, issued on Saturday, posted Baliga to a special court constituted under the National Investigation Agency Act to hear terrorism-related cases. She had taken charge of the paper leak court on July 25.
Special Judge Ajay Gupta, who had previously been hearing paper leak cases, including the NEET-UG matter, will replace her. The change means Gupta will continue dealing with the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak proceedings and other cases assigned to the designated fast-track court.
Who is Judge Anu Grover Baliga?
Baliga, 57, is a Mathematics graduate who also holds LLB and LLM degrees. She began her judicial career in 2000 as a Civil Judge at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, where she served until 2003.
She subsequently worked as a Metropolitan Magistrate at Karkardooma, Tis Hazari and Patiala House courts. She also served as Principal Magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board and later as Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller at Dwarka Court, handling civil litigation and disputes related to rent control.
Her career has included assignments across criminal, civil, commercial and institutional judicial work. She later served as a district judge at Dwarka Court and spent nearly four years as a Special Judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Patiala House Court.
Experience In CBI And Narcotics Cases
Baliga’s judicial record includes extensive experience in courts handling cases investigated by specialised agencies.
Between 2015 and 2017, she served as a Special CBI Judge at Dwarka Court. In 2022, she was posted for four months as a Special Judge dealing with CBI matters at Rouse Avenue Court.
She later headed commercial courts at Karkardooma and Saket. Before being selected for the fast-track paper leak court, she was serving as Judge-in-Charge of the Mediation Centre in Delhi’s Central District at Tis Hazari Courts, according to Indian Express.
Between 2019 and 2022, Baliga was also Secretary of the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee. The committee is a statutory body established under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, to provide free legal assistance to economically weaker and vulnerable sections.
While her previous assignments included CBI, narcotics, commercial and mediation-related judicial work, the information available does not identify any specific notable judgment delivered by her.
How She Came To Head The Paper Leak Court
The Delhi High Court designated a special court on July 23 to hear criminal cases involving paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations, as cited by PTI.
Baliga assumed charge of the court on July 25. She was designated as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-25 for the specially constituted fast-track court, with exclusive responsibility for trying offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences.
The court was established at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Courts following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that fast-track courts would be created to ensure the swift disposal of paper leak cases.
Cases registered under the Public Examinations Act and related provisions were ordered to be transferred to the designated court.
The NEET-UG Paper Leak Proceedings
The designated court held its first hearing in the NEET paper leak case on July 27. The proceedings, however, were adjourned at the request of the defence counsel.
The matter was subsequently listed for Monday for consideration of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s chargesheet and the bail applications filed by two accused.
The paper leak proceedings followed the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3 for admission to medical courses. The National Testing Agency cancelled the examination on May 12 after allegations of a paper leak. A fresh examination was later conducted on June 21.