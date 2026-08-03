Who Is Monu Manesar? Why He Alleged Death Threats From Pakistan-Based Gang Ahead of Nuh Yatra

Monu Manesar alleged that a caller claiming links to a Pakistan-based gang threatened to kill him ahead of the Nuh yatra.
The cow vigilante is an accused in the 2023 Junaid-Nasir murder case and is currently out on bail.
Police are verifying the threat complaint and audio recording submitted by Manesar.
Cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar has alleged that he received a death threat from a person claiming to be linked to a Pakistan-based criminal network, days before the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh. Manesar, who is an accused in the February 2023 Junaid and Nasir murder case and is currently out on bail, filed a police complaint along with an audio recording of the alleged threat call.
The allegation comes ahead of the annual Hindu religious procession, which witnessed communal violence in 2023 months after the killing of Junaid and Nasir. While Manesar has claimed that the caller was associated with the Shahzad Bhatti gang operating from Pakistan, police have said that the complaint and the audio recording are being verified.
The allegation has brought renewed attention to Manesar, who is an accused in the Junaid-Nasir case, and the security arrangements around the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.
Who is Monu Manesar and why is he linked to the Nuh violence?
Mohit Yadav, popularly known as Monu Manesar, is a cow vigilante from Haryana and an accused in the February 2023 murder case involving Junaid and Nasir. He is currently out on bail in the case.
PTI reported that Manesar had posted a video ahead of the 2023 Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra announcing his participation in the procession. However, he stayed away after organisers urged him not to attend, citing security concerns.
The 2023 procession later witnessed communal violence in Nuh, leaving two people dead and 15 others injured, including police personnel. The violence took place months after the killing of Junaid and Nasir, in which Manesar is among the accused.
This year, Manesar has said that he would not participate in the yatra. He said he would "skip" the procession to "maintain communal harmony" and had left Gurugram district ahead of the event.
What threat has Monu Manesar alleged from a Pakistan-based gang?
PTI reported that Manesar filed a complaint at the Manesar police station after his brother Rohit allegedly received a threat call on August 1 while using his Instagram account.
The caller identified himself as Saif Ali Khan and allegedly claimed links to the Shahzad Bhatti gang, which Manesar described in his complaint as a Pakistan-based criminal network.
The caller allegedly threatened to fire "100 bullets" at Manesar and claimed that he would be killed in a bomb attack. Manesar also alleged that the caller threatened his associate Pinky Chaudhary, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
In his complaint, Manesar said the caller repeatedly threatened him and claimed affiliation with a Pakistani gang. He submitted the alleged audio recordings of the conversation on a pen drive as evidence.
"During the call, my brother asked him for his address, but he repeatedly threatened to kill me and also my associate Pinky Chaudhary. The accused claimed affiliation with a Pakistani gang and threatened to blow me up with a bomb," Manesar said in his complaint, according to PTI.
The allegations have not been independently verified, and police have not confirmed whether the caller was actually linked to any criminal network.
Why is the threat allegation significant ahead of the Braj Mandal Yatra?
The alleged threat comes shortly before the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, an annual Hindu religious procession during which devotees carry holy water to perform jalaabhishek, or a sacred water ritual, at key temples in the region.
The procession has remained under close watch since violence broke out during the 2023 yatra. Ahead of this year's event, authorities have taken preventive measures involving individuals linked to previous controversies around the procession.
On Sunday night, the Gurugram Police barred Manesar from attending the yatra. The Faridabad Police also placed Rajkumar Panchal alias Bittu Bajrangi under house arrest to prevent him from joining the procession. Panchal is an accused in the 2023 Nuh violence case.
Police are examining the claims made in the complaint and the audio recording submitted as evidence.
"We have received a written complaint from Monu Manesar. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law," a senior police officer said, according to PTI.
Police have not confirmed the identity of the alleged caller or verified the claim that the person was linked to a Pakistan-based gang. The matter remains under investigation.
With Manesar staying away from this year's yatra and restrictions placed on some individuals linked to past incidents, authorities are focusing on ensuring that the procession passes off peacefully as the threat allegation is examined.