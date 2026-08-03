Supreme Court Directs MEA to Trace Indian Seafarer Missing After Black Sea Attack

According to a report by The Hindu, A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania regarding the whereabouts of Deepak Kumar Gupta, a crew member aboard MV AGN Ragnar, which came under attack near Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25.