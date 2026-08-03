Supreme Court Directs MEA to Trace Indian Seafarer Missing After Black Sea Attack

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Outlook News Desk
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The apex court has asked the Ministry of External Affairs to use diplomatic channels to trace a 22-year-old Indian crew member who went missing after a drone attack on a cargo vessel near Ukraine's Odesa port.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court Directs MEA to Trace Indian Seafarer Missing After Black Sea Attack File Photo
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court has directed the MEA to use diplomatic channels to trace a 22-year-old Indian seafarer missing after a Black Sea drone attack

  • The court sought updates from Indian missions in Ukraine and Romania on the whereabouts of crew member Deepak Kumar Gupta

  • The case has renewed concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in conflict-affected waters near Ukraine

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to use diplomatic channels to trace a 22-year-old Indian seafarer who went missing after a drone attack on his cargo ship in the Black Sea.

According to a report by The Hindu, A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania regarding the whereabouts of Deepak Kumar Gupta, a crew member aboard MV AGN Ragnar, which came under attack near Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Gupta's elder brother, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, who sought directions to the MEA to coordinate search efforts after repeated representations to the government and Indian missions between July 26 and July 30 allegedly received no response.

Vessel With 4 Indians Struck at Ukraine's Odesa Port; 2 Safe, Fate of 2 Awaited - Linkedin
Vessel With 4 Indians Struck at Ukraine's Odesa Port; 2 Safe, Fate of 2 Awaited

By PTI

Missing After Black Sea Attack

Deepak Kumar Gupta, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh whose family originally hails from Bihar's Siwan district, was serving aboard the merchant vessel when it was hit in the Black Sea.

His family has been seeking assistance from Indian authorities since losing contact with him following the attack.

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A Russian strike in Odesa, Ukraine - (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)
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The case comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to affect commercial shipping.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | - PTI
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By Outlook News Desk

MEA Advisory On Black Sea Vessels

Last month, the MEA issued an advisory urging Indians considering employment on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region to carefully assess the security risks and remain in contact with Indian missions.

India has also stepped up diplomatic engagement on the safety of its nationals affected by the conflict. In recent months, New Delhi secured the release of 139 Indians recruited into the Russian military and has repeatedly urged citizens to avoid high-risk overseas employment in conflict zones.

The Supreme Court's intervention adds judicial oversight to ongoing diplomatic efforts as authorities attempt to determine the missing seafarer's whereabouts.

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