MEA Says 139 Indians Freed From Russian Army, Warns Against Risky Overseas Jobs

MEA says 139 Indian nationals have been released from the Russian armed forces.
Around two dozen Indians reportedly remain, with diplomatic efforts continuing for their discharge.
MEA warned citizens against risky overseas jobs offered by unscrupulous recruitment agents.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday cautioned Indians against accepting risky overseas job offers from fraudulent recruiters, saying that 139 Indian nationals have so far been released from the Russian armed forces, while efforts are continuing to secure the discharge of around two dozen others.
Speaking at the MEA’s bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have been following up with the Russian side for the release of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian army. So far, our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals. We continue to pursue the release of the remaining two dozen Indian nationals who are reportedly in the Russian army,” Jaiswal said.
Indians are lured by fraudulent social media offers for non-combat support jobs or student visas, only to have their passports confiscated and be forced into frontline combat in Ukraine
"We would like to caution our people against job offers that are fraught with risk and made by unscrupulous individuals and agencies," Jaiswal cautioned.
The MEA’s remarks came on the same day that the Supreme Court directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with families of Indians who have been killed, gone missing or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also asked the MEA to facilitate DNA matching between the families and mortal remains in cases where identification is required.
The court further directed the ministry to assist affected families in filing compensation claims before the Russian Embassy in New Delhi and to ensure that relevant information and updates are made available to them in vernacular languages.
The bench also asked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and State legal services authorities to provide necessary assistance to the families, including support in securing the mortal remains of their relatives and pursuing compensation claims.
The directions are aimed at improving coordination between government agencies and families affected by the recruitment of Indian nationals into the conflict, while the MEA continues diplomatic engagement with Russia for the release of those who remain in its armed forces.