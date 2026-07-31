Delhi Government Grants Legal Immunity to CJP Student Protesters Without Criminal Antecedents

Delhi Home Department Principal Secretary Santosh D Vaidya ordered that no adverse legal action be taken against CJP student protesters without prior criminal records.
Delhi is the fifth NDA-ruled state or Union Territory to grant immunity to the student agitators protesting against exam paper leaks.
The administrative relief follows a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant granting interim protection and ordering an inquiry into police excesses.
The Delhi government will not take adverse legal action against student protesters without criminal antecedents who participated in last week's massive demonstrations against exam paper leaks. The sustained protests forced the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Delhi is now the fifth National Democratic Alliance-ruled state or Union Territory to grant immunity to agitators associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), following Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam and West Bengal.
The Delhi Home Department stated in an order signed by Principal Secretary Santosh D Vaidya: "No adverse legal action will be taken by any of the police authorities within NCT of Delhi against those persons who have been involved in these protests."
The protection excludes individuals with prior criminal histories. More than 250 people were detained but were later released, and none of the 13 FIRs filed name anyone.
"With regard to arrests/ detentions, if already made, in these cases, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously," the order stated. It added that the government "does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account".
The administrative relief follows an intervention by a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench granted interim protection to students, directed the immediate release of all detained minors without criminal antecedents, and ordered an independent inquiry into allegations of police excesses during the agitation. The court also issued notices to the Union government and the chief secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Assurances And Student Demands
The amnesty decision aligns with agreements reached between CJP leaders and Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh before the protests paused on July 25.
Nadda assured the student leaders that police cases would be dropped. "After the discussion, the first point was that no action should be taken and no FIRs should be filed. If any FIRs have already been registered, whether by the Delhi Police or in BJP-ruled states, it will be withdrawn," Nadda said.
CJP members threatened to restart their agitation over the past two days if police cases are not permanently dismissed.
"We ask that all FIRs against student protesters be completely withdrawn, not just ‘not persuaded further’," the CJP wrote on X.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood confirmed the broader amnesty policy while outlining strict boundaries.
"But this exemption will not be applied to those who already have criminal cases registered against them and those who committed violence and resorted to vandalism," Sood said.
The CJP formed on May 16 and began an indefinite Jantar Mantar sit-in on June 20 over recurring examination paper leaks. Crowds steadily swelled and by July 20, columns of people defied a steady drizzle and police barricading. The sustained agitation forced Pradhan to resign. The ensuing clashes left more than 100 protesters and 129 security personnel injured.
Conspiracy Probes And Charges
Delhi Police registered 13 First Information Reports connected to the student unrest across Parliament Street, Kartavya Path and Connaught Place police stations.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar transferred the conspiracy probe to the Special Cell on July 25. He issued the order on behalf of city police chief Anurag Kumar to investigate a "larger conspiracy".
A Parliament Street FIR registered on July 21, seen by Hindustan Times, outlines a pre-planned conspiracy originating with the CJP's formation in May. It invokes the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and 15 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The complaint, filed by Inspector Inderjeet, alleges in Hindi that the "entire riot was done by main CJP leaders under the guidance of AAP using the available hooligans who could be identified through CCTV footage". Another FIR lodged at Parliament Street police station on July 21 alleged that Rapid Action Force (RAF) police personnel were trying to "control" the crowd when "protesters got aggressive" and chased them.
Another FIR filed at Kartavya Path on July 21 morning details severe clashes at Rafi Marg. Protesters allegedly hurled stones at security forces, threw slippers at them, thrashed them and attempted to kill them. The filing includes attempted murder charges alongside 12 other legal sections.
A separate Connaught Place FIR registered on July 22 documents injuries sustained by at least 11 police officers during the mob violence. Protesters allegedly robbed Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat of a gold ring. Inspector Nand Kishore lost his wallet and gold chain during the physical altercations, while a head constable was assaulted and robbed of his wireless set and mobile phone.