SC Denies Anticipatory Bail to Ex-AP Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

The Supreme Court on July 29, 2026 denied anticipatory bail to former Andhra Pradesh minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao over his alleged involvement in a state liquor transportation scam. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana dismissed the plea. The top court upheld an earlier decision by the Telangana High Court that refused to grant him relief.