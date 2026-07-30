In Photos: France Battles Wildfires After Record Breaking Heatwave

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Fast-moving wildfires have scorched large parts of southern France, destroying forests, forcing mass evacuations, and prompting a massive firefighting operation. This photo gallery captures towering flames, smoke-filled skies, emergency responders in action, and the devastation left behind as authorities work to contain the blazes.

France Wildfires 2026
Firefighters engines are lined along the road as they fight a fire in a forest near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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Dramatic fire clouds France
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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Areal water drop wildfire
A De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 releases fire retardant as it flies over a forest near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Climate change drought impact France
Fire personnel look at a map as they locate fire zones near Ares, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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Smoke and burnt forest scenery
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the forest near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Firefighters battling flames France
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the forest near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Landes department fire images
Local residents hose down smoldering fires in a forest in Souge, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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Southern France blazes
A firefighter takes a break after battling fires near La Haouteyre, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Gironde wildfire photos
Firefighters hose down a smoldering fire in Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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French forest fire gallery
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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France wildfires pictures
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a forest near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner

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