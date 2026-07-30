In Photos: France Battles Wildfires After Record Breaking Heatwave

Fast-moving wildfires have scorched large parts of southern France, destroying forests, forcing mass evacuations, and prompting a massive firefighting operation. This photo gallery captures towering flames, smoke-filled skies, emergency responders in action, and the devastation left behind as authorities work to contain the blazes.

Firefighters engines are lined along the road as they fight a fire in a forest near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner