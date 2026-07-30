In Photos: France Battles Wildfires After Record Breaking Heatwave

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Fast-moving wildfires have scorched large parts of southern France, destroying forests, forcing mass evacuations, and prompting a massive firefighting operation. This photo gallery captures towering flames, smoke-filled skies, emergency responders in action, and the devastation left behind as authorities work to contain the blazes.
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