Bhojshala Row: SC Asks MP Govt To Make Suitable Arrangement For Friday Prayers

Supreme Court permits Friday Namaz on adjacent Dargah land near Dhar Bhojshala complex.
Madhya Pradesh government directed to ensure arrangements for prayers at designated site.
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to allow members of the Muslim community to offer Friday Namaz on a parcel of land adjacent to the disputed Dhar Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant clarified its earlier order and permitted prayers to be held between 1 pm and 3 pm on Khasra No. 596, described as Dargah land adjoining the disputed site.
The Court directed the state government to make necessary arrangements to implement the order.
The direction came on an application filed by the Muslim side seeking an adjacent space for Friday prayers. The petition pointed out that the current interim arrangement requires devotees to offer Namaz at a location around one kilometre away from the disputed complex.
The Court noted that the site plan presented before it showed that the land has a separate access road and appeared suitable as it is adjacent to the subject premises.
The Bhojshala row is a long-standing legal and communal dispute in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, over an 11th-century complex claimed by Hindus as a Saraswati temple and by Muslims as the Kamal Maula Mosque.