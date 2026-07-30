Probe Finds Leaked NEET UG Papers Were Codenamed ‘Kailash’, ‘Shivalik’

Why ‘Kailash’ And ‘Shivalik’?

The NTA prepares four master sets of NEET question papers. Out of those, two are designated as “administrative sets” – they are printed in required quantities and distributed at examination centres. According to The Indian Express, citing sources, the NTA prepares four master versions of the NEET question paper. Each version contains 180 questions, with an equal distribution of 45 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.