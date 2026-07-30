Probe Finds Leaked NEET UG Papers Were Codenamed ‘Kailash’, ‘Shivalik’

CBI says "Kailash" and "Shivalik" were the two administrative sets of NEET-UG 2026 question papers.
The agency's 94-page chargesheet names 13 accused, including three NTA subject experts.
Investigators say the leaked papers travelled through two messaging routes originating in Maharashtra.
Who knew the scenic mountains would find themselves in the spotlight amid the high-profile investigation into the NEET question paper leak, a case that has made headlines around the world? A CBI investigation, cited by The Indian Express, said that "Kailash" and "Shivalik" were the codenames for two sets of NEET UG question papers printed and distributed to examination centres on May 3.
The medical entrance exam, held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was taken by over 22 lakh candidates and was later cancelled after the paper leak was confirmed. The exam was reconducted later. BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan was forced to resign after nationwide protests.
What Does The Chargesheet Reveal?
The CBI is done with a huge chunk of the investigation in 77 days, and filed its chargesheet on Tuesday before a fast-track court in Delhi. The agency has named 13 accused, including NTA’s biology expert Manisha Mandhare, chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, and physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
The chargesheet runs into 94 pages, and the complete case file is more than 20,000 pages. The prosecution has proposed to examine 360 witnesses and placed 422 documents and 43 articles on record. “During the investigation, statements of several students and other material witnesses were also recorded before a magistrate,” a source told Indian Express.
Why ‘Kailash’ And ‘Shivalik’?
The NTA prepares four master sets of NEET question papers. Out of those, two are designated as “administrative sets” – they are printed in required quantities and distributed at examination centres. According to The Indian Express, citing sources, the NTA prepares four master versions of the NEET question paper. Each version contains 180 questions, with an equal distribution of 45 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.
According to The Indian Express, the two administrative sets used for NEET UG 2026 were assigned the codenames "Kailash" and "Shivalik". The other two master sets were designated as non-administrative and were not intended to be distributed during the regular conduct of the examination.
How Did The Leak Spread?
The CBI in its investigation found that there were two messaging app trails through which the leaked question papers moved. Both trails originated in Maharashtra; one followed the Rajasthan-Haryana route, and the other moved through the Rajasthan-Kerala route.
Meanwhile, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha took up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, that the amendment to the anti-paper leak law is a testimony that the government has zero tolerance towards exam paper leaks and its resolve that nobody will be allowed to jeopardise the future of our children.
The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Wednesday, and now its various provisions will be discussed and debated in the Upper House.