CJP's Saurav Das Backs Rahul Gandhi's Claims Against Amit Shah Over Student Protest Firing

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das backed Rahul Gandhi's allegations, demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 student protest crackdown.
During a Lok Sabha debate, Rahul Gandhi accused Amit Shah of directly authorising police to fire pellets at protesting students in New Delhi.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly objected to the allegations, demanding that the Leader of the Opposition produce the firing order and apologise.
Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das has backed allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha against Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning the July 20 protest crackdown.
"This raises serious concerns about the Home Minister's role in July 20 Police Brutality case. He must be held accountable. Every life is precious. A student lost his vision for life at the Home Minister's order! Answer now." Das said on X.
During a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Rahul said Shah directed violence against student protesters. He said Shah "put the pellets into the blood of our students; he ordered the students of India to be shot."
Rahul also said the home minister avoided the parliamentary debate because he was "scared". He said Shah chose to sit in his car instead of attending the session. Rahul also said only the home minister or the Prime Minister "can authorise" the use of force, adding Shah would be "incompetent" if he were unaware of the firing.
Uproar In Lok Sabha
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to the allegations made by the Leader of the Opposition. He demanded Rahul produce the firing order and apologise, saying such remarks constitute a serious allegation and a breach of Shah's privilege.
"You claimed that the home minister had ordered firing. Show us the order. How can you make such irresponsible statements?" Rijiju said in the House.
Speaker Om Birla subsequently issued a ruling on parliamentary procedure. Birla said members are not permitted to level allegations in Parliament without submitting prior notice and providing proof.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament later, Rijiju said the government was "extremely upset". He criticised Rahul for failing to make substantive interventions on the anti-paper leak bill and for making "unparliamentary" remarks.
Ministers do not have the authority to issue police firing directives, Rijiju said. He said such decisions fall under the jurisdiction of the magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate present at the spot.
Evidence Of Pellet Use
The political dispute follows the Cockroach Janta Party calling off its month-long protest last week. Protesters withdrew after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
A Parliament Street police station diary entry documents the deployment of crowd-control weapons. A sub-inspector recorded the entry at 1:24 am on July 22. The document seen by Hindustan Times confirms that police fired at least two rounds of pellets on July 20, making it the first document to show the usage of pellets during the students' protest march.
The diary entry states a Delhi Police deputy superintendent ordered the pellet use.
Centre Denies Firing Allegations
Union Minister Jitendra Singh rejected the claims while replying to the debate on the anti-paper leak bill. He criticised Rahul for showing a lack of experience and responsibility in the House. Singh said saying something in the House and then leaving the premises "cannot be the behaviour of a responsible leader of opposition."
Singh said no shots were fired and only tear gas was used.
"Jab goli chali hi nahi, toh aadesh dene ka sawal hi paida nahi hota; aur aadesh dene ka adhikar magistrate ke pass rahta hai, mantri ke pas nahi." Singh said.
This is the first time since the July 20 protest that the Centre has stated no firing occurred.