Rijiju Accuses Congress of Avoiding Debate on Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Abusive’ Language

“The Congress members did not speak on the bill at all; instead, they engaged in politics,” Rijiju said. He specifically noted that even Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had spoken on matters “completely outside the scope of the bill.” Expressing disappointment, the minister said he expected better from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. “I hope that in a speech lasting 20 or 30 minutes, he speaks about the bill for at least 5 minutes. It is not right to avoid speaking on such an important bill,” Rijiju remarked.