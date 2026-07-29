InDepth | Jantar Mantar Protest: Why the Opposition Arrived Late to the CJP Movement

There was a deeper reason for the caution, too. The memory of Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption movement still loomed large. That agitation began at the very same Jantar Mantar as a citizens’ campaign before eventually giving birth to the AAP and contributing to one of the Congress’ most damaging political setbacks. The Congress had already watched one “non-political” movement transform into an electoral rival. It was unwilling to risk history repeating itself, particularly when the founder of the new movement had emerged from the same AAP ecosystem. “The Congress was very conscious of not playing second fiddle to the CJP,” says Kidwai. “Perhaps they were looking back at 2011–13, when the India Against Corruption movement was launched against Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the United Progressive Alliance government. That movement became hugely successful because the BJP largely stayed in the background. In hindsight, we came to understand that the BJP and elements within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were strategising behind the scenes.”