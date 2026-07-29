Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT-Kanpur Website; Gets Second Chance

The student allegedly left a message on the IIT-K website reading, "Site is hacked. All I need is just a fair chance." The incident came to light earlier this week after the student claimed on social media that he had breached the websites of IIT-K and IIT Madras following his rejection from the undergraduate cybersecurity programme. He later shared screenshots of the alleged intrusion on X and Reddit, saying his objective was not to cause harm but to demonstrate his capabilities.