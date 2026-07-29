‘Cow Urine Expert’: Priyanka Gandhi Mocks IIT Madras Director on Exam Reform Task Force

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refers to IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti as a “gaumutra (cow urine) expert” while criticising the Centre’s exam reform task force.
The remark references Kamakoti’s 2025 comments on the purported medicinal properties of cow urine.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur strongly defends Kamakoti, calling him one of India’s leading scientists and accusing Congress of mocking Indian traditions.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra triggered a sharp political confrontation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (July 28, 2026) when she mocked a member of the Centre’s newly constituted high-powered task force on examination reforms as a “gaumutra expert” or “cow urine expert.” The remark, made during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was widely understood to target IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti.
Speaking in the Lower House, Priyanka questioned the competence of the panel chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. “The Radhakrishna Committee was also formed to bring in reforms. Till date, none of his recommendations have been implemented. And now this new committee has an ex-IB chief, an owner of an IT company, and also a ‘gaumutra visheshgya’ (cow urine expert). What do they know about education?” she asked.
Although she did not name Kamakoti directly, the reference was clear. In January 2025, while speaking at a Maatu Pongal event at a cow shelter in Chennai, Kamakoti had highlighted what he described as the antibacterial, antifungal and medicinal properties of cow urine (gomutra), citing certain studies and sharing an anecdote. The comments had drawn criticism from sections of the scientific community and the Opposition at the time.
The task force, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recommend next-generation reforms in the examination system (particularly after the NEET paper leak controversy), includes among others former IB chief Tapan Deka, former ISRO chairman S. Somanath, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and former Bihar chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena, besides Nilekani and Kamakoti.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur strongly objected to Priyanka’s remarks. He described Kamakoti as one of India’s foremost scientists and academics, noted his role as former chairman of the Advisory Intelligence Task Force, and defended any association with the RSS. Thakur accused the Congress of repeatedly mocking India’s culture and traditions, and in a sharp retort suggested that Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi “should consume cow urine instead.”
Kamakoti is a distinguished computer scientist specialising in computer architecture, VLSI design and cybersecurity. He led the development of India’s indigenous SHAKTI microprocessor and has received several awards, including the Padma Shri. Supporters argue that his academic credentials far outweigh the controversy over traditional knowledge remarks.
The exchange added to the already charged atmosphere in Parliament during the anti-paper leak Bill debate, reflecting the deep political polarisation over education reforms, the handling of paper leaks, and the composition of expert panels. The Congress maintains that committees alone cannot fix systemic issues without proper implementation and broader consultation, while the government defends the inclusion of domain experts from diverse backgrounds.