‘Cow Urine Expert’: Priyanka Gandhi Mocks IIT Madras Director on Exam Reform Task Force

Speaking in the Lower House, Priyanka questioned the competence of the panel chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. “The Radhakrishna Committee was also formed to bring in reforms. Till date, none of his recommendations have been implemented. And now this new committee has an ex-IB chief, an owner of an IT company, and also a ‘gaumutra visheshgya’ (cow urine expert). What do they know about education?” she asked.