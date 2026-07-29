Column | Ken-Betwa River Linking Project Faces New Questions Over Water Security

For hydrologists, dependable flow—not annual rainfall—is the critical parameter for assessing whether water can safely be transferred from one basin to another. This is not the first time the project’s hydrological foundations have been questioned. “Our analysis of the feasibility report in 2005 suggested that the assessment involved significant methodological issues. The Forest Advisory Committee, the National Board for Wildlife sub-committees and the Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee all sought an independent review of the project’s justification. That was never undertaken,” says Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People. He believes the new assessment reinforces the need to revisit those assumptions.