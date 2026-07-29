Ramgarh Diary: Exploring Tiger Top, the ‘Tagore’ Connection and Uttarakhand’s Quiet Charm

The ‘we’ consisted of a Kashmiri geographer, Vaibhav; and Vijay, an old friend of mine whom I had caught up with after years. It was on the final day of a reunion-cum-birthday celebration in Ramgarh she and I had decided that, as the great granddaughter of Tagore’s first publisher, it was my duty to make the walk up the cliff. The bungalow was derelict and inhabited by leopards and the occasional bear who presumably took in the ghostly harmonies of Tagore’s Gitanjali that wafted around the walls. More to the point, Tagore was reputed to have planted a ginkgo biloba tree on the slope so even if we couldn’t reach the bungalow, chances of reaching the tree were more promising.