Mariya Didi Interview: Separating Public Concerns From Political Narratives in Maldives Politics

A.

There were several factors, which included economic inequalities and limited employment opportunities. There was also a growing public concern about corruption, governance, accountability and the ineffectiveness of the existing political institutions to respond to people’s grievances.

Concerns about national identity and the increasingly polarised nature of political discourse also played a role. Narratives that portrayed political opponents as being against Islam contributed to divisions within society and heightened political tensions. Social media further enabled young people to mobilise rapidly and amplified competing political narratives.

In the case of the ‘India Out’ campaign, concerns about national sovereignty and the perceived presence or role of foreign military personnel became important issues. But at the same time, the campaign took place in a very charged political environment, where these concerns were strongly amplified through political mobilisation and nationalist rhetoric. So I think it is important to separate genuine public concerns about sovereignty from the political narratives that may have shaped or intensified those concerns.