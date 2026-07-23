Mumbai Police Use Live Location Tracking and Home Visits to Deter Young CJP Protesters

An engineering student at Dadar confirmed the deterrent effect, noting a friend who had been served a notice after Monday’s protest stayed away from Wednesday’s demonstration after a police call. "Today’s protest was important because there will be no gatherings from tomorrow. We had planned to participate together, but my friend could not come after receiving the call from the police. She was told that since she had already been served a notice, if she was seen at another protest, it could create problems for her," the student said.