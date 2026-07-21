Mumbai Police Register Three Cases Against Over 50 Protesters Over CJP Demonstration at Chaitya Bhoomi

The protest was part of nationwide CJP-led demonstrations highlighting issues such as the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and demands for systemic reforms in examinations and education. Police had denied permission for the gathering, citing risks to public order, especially given the sensitive location of Chaitya Bhoomi — the memorial site of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Despite this, protesters assembled, leading to detentions and the subsequent registration of cases.