Mumbai Police Register Three Cases Against Over 50 Protesters Over CJP Demonstration at Chaitya Bhoomi

Mumbai Police file three cases against more than 50 individuals for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during a CJP protest near Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar.
The demonstration was linked to broader Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over NEET-UG issues and related demands.
Action comes amid heightened security measures and citywide restrictions on public assemblies ahead of sensitive dates.
Mumbai Police have registered three separate cases against more than 50 protesters following a demonstration by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) near Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar on July 20, 2026. The cases reportedly pertain to unlawful assembly, violation of prohibitory orders, and other minor offences.
The protest was part of nationwide CJP-led demonstrations highlighting issues such as the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and demands for systemic reforms in examinations and education. Police had denied permission for the gathering, citing risks to public order, especially given the sensitive location of Chaitya Bhoomi — the memorial site of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Despite this, protesters assembled, leading to detentions and the subsequent registration of cases.
Authorities imposed strict prohibitory orders under the Maharashtra Police Act across Mumbai from July 23 to August 6, banning assemblies of five or more people, processions, use of loudspeakers, and fireworks. These measures were justified on grounds of maintaining public peace and safety. Exemptions were provided for essential events like weddings, funerals, and official functions.
The police action has drawn mixed reactions. While some criticised it as an attempt to suppress democratic dissent, others supported the firm stance to prevent any untoward incidents at a historically significant site. Videos and reports from the protest also sparked online debate after certain provocative elements, including portraits carried by some participants, were highlighted.
This incident reflects the growing tensions surrounding student and youth protests across the country. The Mumbai Police maintained that the cases were registered to uphold law and order, and further investigation is underway. The CJP and associated groups are expected to challenge the police actions legally if needed.