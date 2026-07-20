Shabana Azmi Hits Back Over Bollywood's Absence At CJP Protest: 'Don't Sideline The Cause'

Shabana Azmi says the focus should remain on the protest

Speaking during the march, Shabana Azmi said everyone present had gathered to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest. As quoted by PTI, she said, "All of us who are here have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation."