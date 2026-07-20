Shabana Azmi Hits Back Over Bollywood's Absence At CJP Protest: 'Don't Sideline The Cause'

Shabana Azmi urged attention on the protest instead of Bollywood's absence.
Shabana and Javed Akhtar wrote to PM Modi seeking dialogue without receiving a reply.
CJP protest intensified after Sonam Wangchuk's removal following over 22 days of fasting.
Shabana Azmi has joined the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march in Delhi and defended the movement after being questioned about Bollywood's limited presence. The veteran actor urged people not to shift the focus away from the issue, while also revealing that she and lyricist Javed Akhtar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting dialogue over the ongoing protest. Their remarks come as the agitation demanding education reforms and accountability continues to gather national attention.
Shabana Azmi says the focus should remain on the protest
Speaking during the march, Shabana Azmi said everyone present had gathered to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest. As quoted by PTI, she said, "All of us who are here have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation."
When asked why more Bollywood celebrities were not participating, Azmi criticised the question itself, she said, "You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present. You don't worry about the absence of industrialists or businessmen. By asking such questions, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy."
Shabana reveals letter to PM Modi
Separately, in an interaction with The Red Mike, Azmi revealed that she and Javed Akhtar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that a dialogue be initiated with the protesters instead of allowing the situation to escalate.
She said an acknowledgement was initially received assuring a response within two days, but no reply followed. According to Azmi, after waiting several days without communication, they decided to join the protest in person.
The veteran actor also explained that she does not comment on every issue publicly and only speaks when something deeply affects her. She reiterated that the appeal was never intended to become a public confrontation but an attempt to open communication.
The protest has intensified following the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from the hunger strike site to Safdarjung Hospital after prolonged fasting. The CJP has since called for a march to Parliament, with several public figures extending support to the movement.