Shabana Azmi Hits Back Over Bollywood's Absence At CJP Protest: 'Don't Sideline The Cause'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Shabana Azmi joined the CJP protest march in Delhi, defended the movement against questions over Bollywood's absence and revealed that she and Javed Akhtar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking dialogue, but are yet to receive a response.

Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi Joins CJP Protest Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Shabana Azmi urged attention on the protest instead of Bollywood's absence.

  • Shabana and Javed Akhtar wrote to PM Modi seeking dialogue without receiving a reply.

  • CJP protest intensified after Sonam Wangchuk's removal following over 22 days of fasting.

Shabana Azmi has joined the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march in Delhi and defended the movement after being questioned about Bollywood's limited presence. The veteran actor urged people not to shift the focus away from the issue, while also revealing that she and lyricist Javed Akhtar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting dialogue over the ongoing protest. Their remarks come as the agitation demanding education reforms and accountability continues to gather national attention.

Shabana Azmi says the focus should remain on the protest

Speaking during the march, Shabana Azmi said everyone present had gathered to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest. As quoted by PTI, she said, "All of us who are here have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation."

Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj at Jantar Mantar protest site - Instagram
Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj Join CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar Ahead of Sansad March

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

When asked why more Bollywood celebrities were not participating, Azmi criticised the question itself, she said, "You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present. You don't worry about the absence of industrialists or businessmen. By asking such questions, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy."

Related Content
Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj at Jantar Mantar protest site - Instagram
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi. - | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook
Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike - Instgaram

Shabana reveals letter to PM Modi

Separately, in an interaction with The Red Mike, Azmi revealed that she and Javed Akhtar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that a dialogue be initiated with the protesters instead of allowing the situation to escalate.

She said an acknowledgement was initially received assuring a response within two days, but no reply followed. According to Azmi, after waiting several days without communication, they decided to join the protest in person.

The veteran actor also explained that she does not comment on every issue publicly and only speaks when something deeply affects her. She reiterated that the appeal was never intended to become a public confrontation but an attempt to open communication.

Security personnel detain Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar during a protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, with heavy deployment of personnel visible at every nook and corner around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other key locations. - PTI/KARMA
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Police Baton-Charge CJP Protestors Near Parliament Street, Several Detained

By Snehal Srivastava

The protest has intensified following the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from the hunger strike site to Safdarjung Hospital after prolonged fasting. The CJP has since called for a march to Parliament, with several public figures extending support to the movement.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories