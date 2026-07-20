Jennifer Finch, L7 Bassist, Passes Away At 59

Jennifer Finch, the bassist of feminist punk band L7, has died at the age of 59 after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. The band confirmed her death on Saturday in an Instagram post. The post stated, “We are devastated to announce the death of our partner, sister, daughter, and friend Jennifer Precious Finch. Jennifer’s impact on the world of music was seismic; her impact on our lives, even moreso. We appreciate everyone’s interest and concern, thank you for all the kind messages. We appreciate some space to heal privately during this difficult time.”