Jennifer Finch, L7 Bassist, Passes Away At 59

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch died at 59.
She was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.
She announced her diagnosis just four days back.
Jennifer Finch, the bassist of feminist punk band L7, has died at the age of 59 after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. The band confirmed her death on Saturday in an Instagram post. The post stated, “We are devastated to announce the death of our partner, sister, daughter, and friend Jennifer Precious Finch. Jennifer’s impact on the world of music was seismic; her impact on our lives, even moreso. We appreciate everyone’s interest and concern, thank you for all the kind messages. We appreciate some space to heal privately during this difficult time.”
Jennifer Finch's Cancer Diagnosis
It was just four days ago that Jennifer Finch publicly disclosed she was fighting an extreme form of brain cancer, with her 90s rock peers and fans rallying to support the artist who has undergone multiple surgeries to treat the disease.
Finch was expected to join her bandmates on the seminal band’s The Last Hurrah farewell tour later his year. But the multi-hyphenate artist, who is also known for her photography and writing, shared she had been struck by “serious complications” due to her condition.
In a post launching a GoFundMe to help facilitate her ongoing care, her loved ones shared that despite hope early treatment, including radiation, would be successful, the bassist has suffered a “relentless series of setbacks.”
“After her diagnosis, there was hope that treatment would give her a path back to some version of normal life,” the Instagram post stated. “Instead, complications brought multiple surgeries and a relentless series of setbacks. Jennifer is now living with significant physical limitations and requires a level of care that love, friendship, and sheer determination cannot safely provide around the clock. So we're calling in the community". Despite the immense strain of her circumstances, Finch popped up in pictures where she always appeared animated and effervescent.
She remained a trooper, a cheerful fighter till her death. During the early 1990s, Finch toured alongside Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins and Beastie Boys. L7 formed in 1985, and Finch joined the group 1987. She left the group in 1996 at age 30 to deal with sobriety and come to terms with her father's passing.