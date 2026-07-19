CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Results 2026: Pass Percentage Hits 96.78%

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 second board exam results on July 18, 2026, raising the overall pass percentage to 96.78 per cent.
A total of 663,777 students appeared for the supplementary test, representing 26.85 per cent of the candidates from the main examinations.
Data reveals that 59.95 per cent of the 513,955 students who sat for the improvement examinations successfully enhanced their marks.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 second board exam results on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The latest update pushed the overall pass rate to 96.78 per cent. This marks a 3.08 percentage-point increase from the 93.70 per cent recorded in the main exam and a 3.12 percentage-point increase from last year's overall pass percentage of 93.66 per cent.
Data shows 59.95 per cent of candidates successfully improved their marks in the supplementary test.
A total of 663,777 students took the second exam. This group represents 26.85 per cent of the more than 2.47 million students who appeared for the compulsory main exam held between February and March.
Detailed Exam Statistics
Records indicate 664,027 students registered for the supplementary test held between May 15 and May 21, 2026, with 663,777 ultimately appearing. Out of these, 513,955 pupils sat the test specifically to enhance their scores. A total of 308,095 students—equivalent to 59.95 per cent—succeeded in this effort.
Meanwhile, 149,822 students took the test under the compartment category. Of that number, 78,503 candidates, or 52.40 per cent, cleared the exam. This reflects an increase of 3.72 percentage points compared to the 48.68 per cent compartment pass rate seen in 2025.
The main Class 10 results, announced on April 15, 2026, had logged an initial pass rate of 93.70 per cent. That figure was a marginal rise from the 93.66 per cent achieved in 2025.
National Education Policy
"The second board examination provided eligible students of the main board examination of 2026 with an additional opportunity to improve their performance. Accordingly, for regular students of 2026, the better of the two performances is considered for preparing the final result," CBSE controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a statement.
The 2026 Class 10 cohort is the first group assessed under the two-board system. This structure is a central reform of the National Education Policy 2020 that aims to reduce high-stakes exam pressure.
Under this format, candidates from the main exam could attempt to increase their marks in a maximum of three subjects. Eligible subjects include science, mathematics, social science and languages. Students can view their marks and digital records through DigiLocker, while printed marksheets and passing certificates will be issued through their respective schools.