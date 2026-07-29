SC Asks Centre to Consider Suggestions to Make Disabled-Friendly Rules More Robust

Section 40 of the law deals with accessibility and says, "The Central Government shall, in consultation with the Chief Commissioner, formulate rules for persons with disabilities laying down the standards of accessibility for the physical environment, transportation, information and communications, including appropriate technologies and systems, and other facilities and services provided to the public in urban and rural areas." Earlier in 2024, the top court had directed the Centre to implement mandatory accessibility standards within three months, in a significant order aimed at improving access to public spaces for persons with disabilities.