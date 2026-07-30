Anti-paper Leak Bill Testifies Govt's Resolve for Zero Tolerance Towards Exam Leaks: Jitendra Singh in RS

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Union minister Jitendra Singh says the amendment to the anti-paper leak law is a testimony that the government has zero tolerance towards exam paper leaks and its resolve that nobody will be allowed to jeopardise the future of our children

Bill Pass
Anti-paper Leak Bill Testifies Govt's Resolve for Zero Tolerance Towards Exam Leaks: Jitendra Singh in RS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

The amendment to the anti-paper leak law is a testimony that the government has zero tolerance towards exam paper leaks and its resolve that nobody will be allowed to jeopardise the future of our children, Union minister Jitendra Singh said as the Rajya Sabha took up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Thursday.

Piloting the bill, Singh said the government has brought this amendment in right earnest and was open to constructive suggestions from all quarters.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Wednesday, and now its various provisions will be discussed and debated in the Upper House.

Singh said the bill testifies that this government does not stand on prestige and is open to healthy inputs.

"We are open to constructive suggestions from all quarters, and that's exactly the reason why, in the wake of the recent sequence of events, the PM lost no time to declare that nobody will be allowed to jeopardise the future of our children, and also announced the resolve of zero tolerance to paper leak," Singh said.

The minister also read out a list of paper leak cases during the tenure of various governments, including that of the UPA, and said that special fast-track courts will be created to look into these cases. 

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