‘Has Someone Stitched Your Mouth Shut?’: Kharge Targets Amit Shah Over Silence On CJP Crackdown

“So many innocent people suffered due to paper leaks... nothing is going to happen with this new Bill as only some data has been changed in old law. Provisions have been made for hefty fine, strict punishment, special task force, fast track courts, however, nothing is going to change. Real change will only happen how you conduct examinations. There is nothing new in the bill. We had demanded a strict law in 2024 itself, but our demand was rejected,” Kharge told the House.