US Deported 414 Indians This Year After Record 2025, MEA Says

"Operation Checkmate" was an enforcement action undertaken by the US authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs had no prior information regarding the operation, Singh said. However, as soon as reports regarding the detention emerged, the Ministry, through the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, took up the matter with concerned US authorities and sought their names, particulars and other relevant information. The Government of India is awaiting confirmation from the US CBP regarding the identity and particulars of the individuals concerned.