The Thomas Crown Affair Teaser Trailer Unveils Michael B. Jordan’s Stylish New Take On The Classic

Michael B. Jordan explains his vision for the remake

Speaking to Variety last year, it was explained by Jordan that he never intended to make a straightforward reboot. Instead, he described the film as a reimagining, saying earlier versions centred on wealthy men stealing for amusement, an idea he felt no longer resonated with modern audiences. It was also stated that the new story would be more personal while retaining the glamour, romance and suspense associated with the franchise.