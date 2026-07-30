The Thomas Crown Affair Teaser Trailer Unveils Michael B. Jordan’s Stylish New Take On The Classic

Michael B. Jordan leads and directs The Thomas Crown Affair reimagining with global heists.
The Thomas Crown Affair trailer introduces Adria Arjona and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.
Amazon MGM Studios will release the heist thriller theatrically on March 5, 2027.
The Thomas Crown Affair teaser trailer has finally arrived, giving audiences their first proper look at Michael B. Jordan's stylish reinvention of the iconic heist story. Jordan not only stars as billionaire art thief Thomas Crown but also directs the film, promising a more emotionally driven version of the classic tale. The trailer blends luxury, romance and globe-spanning action while hinting that Crown's thefts are motivated by something far more meaningful than personal gain.
The Thomas Crown Affair teaser trailer reveals a different kind of gentleman thief
The trailer introduces Jordan's Thomas Crown as a sophisticated mastermind pursued by a former FBI agent played by Adria Arjona. As the chase unfolds across multiple international locations, Kenneth Branagh appears as a powerful antagonist determined to bring Crown down.
Unlike previous versions of the story, this Crown steals valuable artefacts to return them to their rightful owners, adding a moral dimension to his criminal exploits. Lavish locations, sharp tailoring and stylish action sequences remain central to the film's identity.
Michael B. Jordan explains his vision for the remake
Speaking to Variety last year, it was explained by Jordan that he never intended to make a straightforward reboot. Instead, he described the film as a reimagining, saying earlier versions centred on wealthy men stealing for amusement, an idea he felt no longer resonated with modern audiences. It was also stated that the new story would be more personal while retaining the glamour, romance and suspense associated with the franchise.
The screenplay has been written by Drew Pearce from an earlier draft by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, based on the 1968 original starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. The story was previously remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.
Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that The Thomas Crown Affair will arrive in cinemas on March 5, 2027.