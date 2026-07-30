Bombay HC Restrains Media From Calling Rajesh Khanna’s Former Bungalow Aashirwad ‘Haunted’ Or ‘Cursed’

Aashirwad, Rajesh Khanna's ex-bungalow, was demolished a decade ago and constructed into a four-storey building by its new owner, retaining the old name. But over the years, it earned a bad reputation as several media reports claimed that the bungalow was "haunted", "cursed" or "unlucky". The Bombay High Court has now restrained publishers and digital and social media platforms from describing the property with such words.