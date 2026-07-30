Bombay HC Restrains Media From Calling Rajesh Khanna’s Former Bungalow Aashirwad ‘Haunted’ Or ‘Cursed’

Justice Arif Doctor of the Bombay High Court ruled that describing the Aashirwad bungalow as "haunted" or "cursed" is clearly defamatory.
The petition was filed by industrialist Shashi Kiran Shetty, who purchased the iconic Carter Road property in 2014 for approximately Rs 90 crore.
Shetty demolished the old structure, which was previously owned by actors Bharat Bhushan, Rajendra Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna, to build a modern residence.
Aashirwad, Rajesh Khanna's ex-bungalow, was demolished a decade ago and constructed into a four-storey building by its new owner, retaining the old name. But over the years, it earned a bad reputation as several media reports claimed that the bungalow was "haunted", "cursed" or "unlucky". The Bombay High Court has now restrained publishers and digital and social media platforms from describing the property with such words.
Bombay HC Aashirwad case
A single-judge bench of Justice Arif Doctor granted ad-interim relief to industrialist Shashi Kiran Shetty, who purchased the Carter Road property in 2014. Justice Doctor ruled that such descriptions are "clearly defamatory". He said the publications affect the petitioner's "right to live peacefully and in dignity".
Privacy and legal arguments
In his petition filed earlier this year, Shetty argued that persistent online claims describing the bungalow as "haunted, cursed and ill-omened" damage his family's fundamental right to live with dignity and privacy. Senior counsel Birendra Saraf highlighted articles calling it "one of the most haunted places in India". He said that takedown notices sent in January and February were ignored, reported Hindustan Times.
Saraf stated that unauthorised photography and videography using zoom lenses and recording devices are an infringement on the family's privacy. Google responded to the notices and stated it is not responsible for search results. The company informed that it would only remove content under court direction.
The court held the publications are "wholly unjustified" and "in the nature of creating sensationalism" at the petitioner's expense "for no fault of his own".
Defendants have been ordered to remove the defamatory content. The next hearing is scheduled for August 21.
About Aashirwad
The sea-facing bungalow's popularity rose with fans gathering outside to get a glimpse of Khanna. Rumours of the property being "haunted" or "cursed" started following the career declines of its celebrity owners.
It was owned by actor Bharat Bhushan in the 1950s and Rajendra Kumar bought it later. Rajesh Khanna bought the property in the early 1970s.
Khanna lived in the bungalow until his death in 2012. His family sold the property to Shetty for approximately Rs 90 crore in 2014.