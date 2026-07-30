George And Amal Clooney Evacuate French Home In Brignoles Amid Raging Wildfires

George and Amal Clooney evacuated their estate in Brignoles, France, with their nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, due to wildfires.
The couple sent a personal letter to Brignoles Mayor Didier, expressing solidarity and promising to help rebuild the local community.
The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region has seen over 3,000 evacuations as intense wildfires spread across southeastern France.
George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, evacuated their residence in Brignoles, located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France, along with their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, as wildfires spread across the area. A representative confirmed the family departed their home to escape the advancing flames.
George and Amal Clooney evacuate France home due to wildfires
George, 64, and Amal, 48, addressed a personal letter to Brignoles Mayor Didier to communicate their evacuation and extend solidarity to the local population.
"Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment," the couple wrote.
"As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole," the letter added.
"We love Brignoles and our friends who live there."
Europe's wildfire crisis
Intense wildfires are currently sweeping across large parts of France, Spain, Italy and Greece. The blazes in France are now four times the size of Paris, the Associated Press reported.
Authorities evacuated approximately 224,000 people in the Gironde region and another 3,000 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, CNN reported.
The crisis has forced at least 63,152 people to evacuate in Spain. The fires have killed two firefighters in Greece, Reuters reported.
Why George and Amal shifted to France
George and Amal selected the French property as their primary residence to raise their children away from Hollywood culture. The actor also maintains an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy and a property near his family in Kentucky.
The actor discussed his preference for a quiet environment in an October 2025 interview with Esquire. He admitted he was "worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood".
"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he said. "France — they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."
"A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it," he added. "But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."