TIFF Tribute Awards: Penelope Cruz, Lee Chang-dong, Rosalind Eleazar And Isabelle Huppert Among Honorees

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Penelope Cruz, Isabelle Huppert, Rosalind Eleazar and Lee Chang-dong will be honoured at the eighth annual TIFF Tribute Awards Gala in Toronto on September 13.

TIFF Tribute Awards gala
TIFF announces honorees for 8th annual Tribute Awards gala Photo: Wikipedia, IMDb
Summary of this article

  • TIFF has announced Penelope Cruz, Isabelle Huppert, Rosalind Eleazar, Lee Chang-dong, and Sian Heder as the first honorees for its eighth annual TIFF Tribute Awards.

  • The gala will take place on September 13 in Toronto to celebrate outstanding cinematic achievements.

  • It will also raise funds for the festival's ongoing industry and artist development initiatives.

The Toronto International Film Festival 2026 has announced the initial recipients for its 8th annual TIFF Tribute Awards. Organisers will host the gala on September 13, Variety reported.

2026 TIFF Tribute Awards recipients

Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz will accept the TIFF Special Tribute Award. Isabelle Huppert and Rosalind Eleazar will take home the TIFF Tribute Performer Award. South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong gets the TIFF Ebert Director Award, and Sian Heder will collect the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media.

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TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said: "Now in its eighth year, the TIFF Tribute Awards celebrate some of cinema's most exciting artists at an event dedicated to the transformative power of film. From the captivating performances of Isabelle Huppert, Penelope Cruz and Rosalind Eleazar to Lee Chang-dong and Sian Heder's vital filmmaking, each has shown a profound impact on screen storytelling. It's our privilege to recognize their achievements as we gather to celebrate another exceptional year in film and rally support for TIFF's ongoing work."

Cruz will arrive at the festival with two features. She stars in La Bola Negra, a Spanish-language drama that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She also leads Bunker, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller. It also stars her husband, actor Javier Bardem.

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Lee returns with Possible Love under the Special Presentations category. This marks his first feature since the critically acclaimed 2018 thriller Burning.

Eleazar, recognised for her performance in Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, appears in Misty Green, which was written and directed by comedian and filmmaker Chris Rock. Meanwhile, Heder makes her festival debut with the world premiere of Being Heumann. This is her first movie since CODA, which secured the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2022 and earned her the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

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Fundraising and festival history

The gala acts as the largest yearly fundraiser for the organisation. Proceeds finance industry initiatives, artist development and expanded access to cinema.

The 51st edition of TIFF runs from September 10 to September 20. Over its history, the event has served as a major launchpad for awards-season contenders.

Previous People's Choice Award winners include Chariots of Fire, American Beauty, Slumdog Millionaire and Green Book.

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