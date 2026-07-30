TIFF Tribute Awards: Penelope Cruz, Lee Chang-dong, Rosalind Eleazar And Isabelle Huppert Among Honorees

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said: "Now in its eighth year, the TIFF Tribute Awards celebrate some of cinema's most exciting artists at an event dedicated to the transformative power of film. From the captivating performances of Isabelle Huppert, Penelope Cruz and Rosalind Eleazar to Lee Chang-dong and Sian Heder's vital filmmaking, each has shown a profound impact on screen storytelling. It's our privilege to recognize their achievements as we gather to celebrate another exceptional year in film and rally support for TIFF's ongoing work."