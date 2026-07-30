Vijay Deverakonda Marks 10 Years As Lead Actor, Says ‘I Feel The Weight On My Shoulders’

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated 10 years since Pelli Choopulu transformed his acting career.
The actor thanked Telugu audiences and remembered director Tharun Bhascker with heartfelt gratitude.
Vijay is currently filming Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali after recent box office setbacks.
Vijay Deverakonda has completed a decade as a lead actor and marked the milestone with an emotional note reflecting on his journey from Pelli Choopulu to becoming one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars. Looking back at the film that changed his life, the actor thanked his fans, remembered late filmmaker Tharun Bhascker with affection and admitted that success has brought a greater sense of responsibility.
Vijay Deverakonda reflects on a decade since Pelli Choopulu
Sharing photos and behind-the-scenes videos from Pelli Choopulu on X, Vijay looked back at the film that gave him his breakthrough after years of struggle. In one clip, he recalled reporting to the set at 6.30 am for a 7 am shoot, revisiting the early days of his career.
In his note, it was said by Vijay that reading the words "10 years" felt strange because the film had created a bond with audiences that still exists today. He added that the film had given a young dreamer the confidence to believe in himself and thanked his Telugu audience for standing by him throughout the years.
He also paid an emotional tribute to director Tharun Bhascker, saying he missed him dearly and felt blessed to have made Pelli Choopulu together. Vijay further thanked the entire cast and crew of the National Award-winning film.
'Everything I do is all heart'
Reflecting on how life has changed, Vijay admitted that he no longer feels like the carefree young man who began his career. It was shared by the actor that he now feels "the weight on my shoulders" and approaches every project with his heart because no other measure of success matters anymore.
He extended his gratitude to his directors, family, friends and his devoted "RWDY" fan community for supporting him throughout his career.
What's next for Vijay Deverakonda?
After establishing himself with films such as Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Vijay recently appeared in The Family Star and Kingdom, both of which received mixed responses at the box office. He also made cameo appearances in Kalki 2898 AD and Sing Geetham.
The actor is currently filming Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. He also has Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrithyan, in which Rashmika Mandanna stars alongside him.