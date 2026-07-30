President Murmu Welcomes 209-Member Bastar Delegation, Says Region Moving Towards New Era of Development

Responding to Chief Minister Sai's invitation, President Murmu expressed her desire to participate in both Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum, saying she would certainly visit Bastar in the future. She remarked that "Bastar Dussehra touches my heart." Referring to the wooden idol of Lord Jagannath and the unique traditions associated with Bastar Dussehra, she said she has always shared a deep emotional bond with the festival. The President also noted that the Manjhi community is like family to her, adding that her father was also a Manjhi.