President Murmu Welcomes 209-Member Bastar Delegation, Says Region Moving Towards New Era of Development

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a 209-member Bastar delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
She expressed interest in attending Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum in future.
CM Vishnu Deo Sai gifted her a 300-year-old Jhitku-Mitki tribal artwork.
Bastar’s rich tribal heritage and vibrant folk traditions took centre stage at Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed a 209-member delegation led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
She also expressed a keen desire to attend Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum in the future, according to a release.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai presented the President with a 300-year-old "Jhitku-Mitki" tribal artwork from Bastar, leaving her deeply impressed by its cultural significance.
The delegation included Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, Culture and Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal, winners of Bastar Pandum 2026, representatives of the traditional tribal leadership system including Pargana Manjhis, Manjhis and Chalkis, Padma Shri awardees, public representatives and senior government officials.
President Murmu hosted a special luncheon in honour of the winners of Bastar Pandum 2026, traditional tribal leaders and Padma Shri awardees.
Interacting informally with the delegation, the President enquired about Bastar's tribal traditions, folk arts, customary governance system and the experience of organising Bastar Pandum. She praised the artists and traditional tribal representatives for preserving the region's rich cultural heritage.
Responding to Chief Minister Sai's invitation, President Murmu expressed her desire to participate in both Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum, saying she would certainly visit Bastar in the future. She remarked that "Bastar Dussehra touches my heart." Referring to the wooden idol of Lord Jagannath and the unique traditions associated with Bastar Dussehra, she said she has always shared a deep emotional bond with the festival. The President also noted that the Manjhi community is like family to her, adding that her father was also a Manjhi.
In her address, President Murmu described Bastar Pandum as a vibrant celebration of Chhattisgarh's tribal traditions, folk arts and cultural heritage, saying it has played a significant role in establishing Bastar's true identity at both national and international levels. She said these events played an important role in reconnecting the youth with their traditions, customs, and cultural heritage. She highlighted that such events promote tourism and create employment opportunities.
She further stated that, with government initiatives and active public participation, Bastar is progressing towards a new era of peace, development and prosperity. Commending the expansion of education, roads, electricity, drinking water and other basic infrastructure in the region, she said Bastar's transformation is a matter of pride for the entire country.
The President also praised the important social and cultural role played by Manjhis and Chalkis, describing them as an effective bridge between society and the administration while safeguarding Bastar's traditions and cultural values.
On the occasion, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said he had visited Rashtrapati Bhavan many times before, but it was the first time he had seen such a large delegation dressed in Bastar's traditional tribal attire at the Presidential residence, calling it a moment of immense pride.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the delegation's meeting with the President was a matter of immense honour for Chhattisgarh, particularly the Bastar region. He said the occasion provided a historic opportunity to present Bastar's rich tribal traditions, culture and way of life before the President.
The Chief Minister noted that Bastar is now emerging with a new identity of peace, development and cultural renaissance, and that initiatives such as Bastar Pandum have brought national recognition to the region's tribal heritage.
He highlighted President Murmu's deep connection with tribal communities and culture, expressing confidence that her experience, affection and guidance would provide fresh momentum to efforts aimed at preserving and promoting Bastar's cultural heritage. He also formally invited the President to visit Bastar, saying her visit would inspire the region and further enhance national recognition of its traditions and development journey.
During their visit, members of the delegation also toured Rashtrapati Bhavan, gaining valuable insights into India's democratic and constitutional heritage.
Among those accompanying the Chief Minister were Principal Secretary Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary Rahul Bhagat, Special Secretary and Commissioner, Public Relations Rajat Bansal, Culture Secretary Dr. S. Bharathidasan, Bastar Divisional Commissioner Doman Singh, Director, Culture and Official Language Sanjay Kannauje, along with several senior officials.
300-year-old Jhitku-Mitki Artwork Presented to President
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented President Droupadi Murmu with a commemorative "Jhitku-Mitki" artwork, symbolising Bastar's rich tribal heritage, love, devotion and folk traditions.
The Jhitku-Mitki legend, dating back nearly 300 years, is one of Bastar's most cherished love stories. According to local folklore, during a devastating famine, Jhitku and Mitki demonstrated extraordinary love and self-sacrifice, earning them a revered, almost divine status among the people. Today, Jhitku is worshipped as "Khodiya Raja" and Mitki as "Gappa Dei" in Bastar.
The artwork represents Bastar's enduring values of love, sacrifice, social harmony, tribal faith and cultural heritage, making it one of the region's most treasured cultural symbols.