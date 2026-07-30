West Asia Conflict Claims 16 Indian Lives, Leaves 75 Injured: Centre

“Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel),” Singh said.