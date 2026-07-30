West Asia Conflict Claims 16 Indian Lives, Leaves 75 Injured: Centre

Sixteen Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have been killed and 75 others injured in conflict-related incidents across West Asia since February 2026, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
In addition, 12 Indians died in a separate accident at the Ras Laffan Gas Facility in Qatar, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said while detailing the impact of the West Asia conflict on Indian citizens.
Oman Records Highest Number Of Indian Deaths
Providing a country-wise breakdown, Singh said eight Indians were killed in Oman, four in the UAE, two in Kuwait, and one each in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
“Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel),” Singh said.
Of the 75 Indians injured, the highest number was reported from the UAE at 32, followed by Oman with 24 and Kuwait with 13. Four Indians were injured in Qatar and one each in Saudi Arabia and Israel.
12 Indians Died In Qatar Gas Facility Accident
Singh said a separate incident at the Ras Laffan Gas Facility in Qatar claimed the lives of 12 Indian nationals.
“In a separate accident not related to attacks, 12 Indian nationals have lost their lives in Ras Laffan Gas Facility in Qatar,” he said.
The incident involved an explosion and fire at the energy complex in June.
For those killed in the Qatar accident, compensation is being provided under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. An amount of ₹2 lakh has been sanctioned for the next of kin of each deceased Indian national.
“Government does not have details of compensation payments made by government of Qatar directly to affected families,” Singh said.
₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Seafarers Killed In War Zones
The government said families of seafarers killed in war-zone incidents are entitled to ₹10 lakh ex-gratia assistance under the Directorate General of Maritime Administration’s Seafarers’ Welfare Fund Society scheme.
Compensation in such cases is coordinated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Singh said the amount has already been disbursed in five cases.
“Following due diligence and verification, the amount is disbursed by the government expeditiously to the next of kin of the affected seafarers. Seafarers covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreements signed with their respective unions are also eligible for additional war-zone compensation by Maritime Union of India — for officers (₹12 lakh), or National Union of Seafarers of India — for crew (₹10 lakh),” he said.
The concerned Recruitment and Placement Service Licence is primarily responsible for pursuing further compensation claims under the vessel’s protection and indemnity insurance cover.
Government Facilitated Travel Of Stranded Indians
Singh said Indian missions in the region worked with local governments and the Civil Aviation Ministry to assist stranded nationals and facilitate their return.
Support for injured Indians included establishing contact with their families, providing information on travel options and helping them return safely to India.
“Upon partial opening of airspace across the region, government facilitated a number of commercial flights, including non-scheduled operations. In those countries where commercial flight operations were not available, Indian nationals were facilitated to obtain transit visa and travel to adjacent countries to embark on available flights,” Singh said.
The government said it relies on a multi-layered crisis-response system that includes travel advisories, additional emergency helplines, round-the-clock control rooms and evacuation operations when required.
The External Affairs Ministry’s Rapid Response Cell coordinates with other government agencies, ministries, services and the armed forces during emergencies involving Indians abroad.